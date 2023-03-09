The Partnership Between Open Medical and FotoFinderⓇ will Revolutionise Skin Cancer Pathways
In announcing a new partnership, Open Medical & FotoFinder bring together the best of two worlds: innovative cloud technology and state-of-the-art skin imaging.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In announcing a new partnership, Open Medical and FotoFinder bring together the best of two worlds: innovative cloud technology and state-of-the-art skin imaging. Open Medical's digital transformation solution, PathpointⓇ eDerma, in combination with FotoFinder's Automatic Total Body Mapping technology, will enable dermatologists worldwide to access high-quality dermoscopic images and provide prompt specialised care regardless of location.
FotoFinder’s devices
FotoFinder creates medical devices that capture high-resolution images of skin conditions, which can be used for diagnosis, progression monitoring, and treatment evaluation. Their advanced skin mapping and analysis tools provide dermatologists with powerful algorithms to make more informed treatment decisions, demonstrating changes in skin conditions over time with astounding precision.
Open Medical’s digital transformation solutions
The clinically-coded PathpointⓇ eDerma digital transformation solution was developed in collaboration with dermatologists to improve care delivery, streamline departmental workflows, and enhance service coordination. With eDerma, healthcare providers can manage multiple aspects of a patient's journey through a centralised platform that includes referral capture, clinic and theatre planning workflows, remote patient monitoring, patient engagement, and digital consent. As a cloud-based platform, it is accessible from anywhere and provides visibility of the end-to-end patient journey.
Synergising Revolutionary Technologies
Open Medical and FotoFinder will redefine skin cancer patient pathways by uniting their two innovative solutions. By synergising the revolutionary technologies, dermatologists will be able to view high-resolution skin images, deliver care to patients remotely, monitor patients over time, and track the progression of skin conditions from anywhere in the world. This will improve patient access to care, reduce waiting times, and enable early detection and treatment of potentially cancerous skin lesions. Additionally, the collaboration between Open Medical and FotoFinder will support future research efforts in artificial intelligence, using Pathpoint's functionalities and FotoFinder's dermatological image databases. Ultimately, this partnership aims to enhance dermatologists' workflows and save lives.
About FotoFinder
Founded in 1991 the German company specialises in skin cancer diagnostics by means of Automated Total Body Mapping, digital dermoscopy, in hair diagnostics, psoriasis documentation and imaging in aesthetics. Subsidiaries in Italy, Spain, UK and the U.S. and a global partner network support the company’s worldwide presence.
The FotoFinder brand is a global epitome of cutting-edge skin visualisation technology. Whether early skin cancer detection, hair analysis, aesthetics, clinical dermatology or research, FotoFinder systems stand for the sharpest images and unconditional reliability. Our corporate mission is to visualise skin and make standardised photography in medical practice easy and intuitive. This is done by intelligently combining state-of-the-art technology with software, hardware and camera technology.
Commenting on the partnership, Dr Massey Tahmasebi, CEO at FotoFinder UK, said, ‘FotoFinder UK is pleased to officially announce our new collaboration with Open Medical, and I believe that together we will facilitate a new approach to patient management pathway in the healthcare profession. It has been recognised that the majority of patient referrals have non-relevant skin lesions, and as a result, there is a substantial backlog of referrals with immediate demand to manage patients with skin cancers. Our goal is to optimise skin cancer diagnosis and management of skin lesions with potential benefits of FotoFinder Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution and Open Medical effective workflow.’
About Open Medical
Open Medical is a team of clinically-led digital health pioneers, founded by NHS clinicians with technical expertise to produce intelligent, clinician-centric software solutions for impactful digital transformation in healthcare. Our mission is to empower global healthcare providers to deliver efficient data-driven care with trusted, secure solutions that deliver value. We have implemented Pathpoint in over 100 UK and Ireland healthcare organisations, with already 2.5 million patient pathways processed.
Commenting on this partnership is Michael Shenouda, commercial director at Open Medical, “We are very excited to launch this new endeavour with FotoFinder, which will leverage our innovative digital solution eDerma and FotoFinder's groundbreaking imaging devices to improve patient care. With this partnership, we are committed to making a real difference in health service provision globally, and making this revolutionary technology available to everyone, everywhere. This is a new dimension in early skin cancer detection and we are proud to be collaborating with FotoFinder to transform skin cancer workflows and enhance the quality and access of care provided to patients.”
