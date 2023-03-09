TheraBox Launches Referral Program

The TheraBox Referral Program not only shares personalized self-care love, but it is also a money-saver.

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheraBox, the unique and popular monthly self-care subscription concept, with a reputation for inspiring happier lives, has just launched an exciting referral program. As a result, the TheraBox subscription program is not only special, unique, and personalized, but it is now money-saving.

“After all, word-of-mouth is the ultimate feedback and confirmation that we are spreading happiness and inspiration to all through the magic of self-care,” says the positive and upbeat Ting Jiang, CEO, and founder of TheraBox.

The TheraBox, monthly self-care subscribers choose their preference from the monthly subscription boxes and send special and personalized TheraBox gift boxes to friends and family. The boxes feature natural, organic, and cruelty-free products from mission-based brands.

Its why subscribers feel good about treating themselves, and spreading a little love, kindness, and thinking-of-you self-care love to people close to them. “The fact is, that having referrals from our satisfied subscribers----who get their monthly dose of self-love----is the most gratifying feedback we can have,” she says with enthusiasm.

Each TheraBox is curated with the help of expert therapists, packed with full-sized wellness goodies to nourish the mind, body, and soul, and infused with the transformative power of positive habits. Each TheraBox also features a happiness-boosting activity, inspired by the latest neuroscience and positive psychology research.

“Our passion and our commitment are that self-care is not just a luxury. It is a necessity!” she emphasizes. “TheraBox is all about making self-care easy, fun, and accessible to everyone. And now, our money-saving Referral Program makes it even more special and exciting.”

Ting Jiang points out that the concept is easy and straightforward. “Refer a friend. Give $10 and get $10. The Referral Program gives each friend $10 off their first TheraBox subscription. And the loyal TheraBox subscriber gets $10 off for each successful referral!”

For more information, please visit mytherabox.com/collections/all and https://mytherabox.com/blogs/therabox-blog

About TheraBox

TheraBox is a monthly self-care subscription focused on inspiring happier lives. Each box incorporates 1 happiness boosting activity inspired by research in mindfulness, psychology, and neuroscience to rewire the brain for more joy and positivity. Additionally, we select 7-8 wellness products sourced from vendors that produce natural, organic, and feel-good products ranging from aromatherapy, clean beauty/skincare, and unique lifestyle goodies. Themes and items change each month---always a delightful surprise!

