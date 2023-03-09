Nijigen no Mori "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" New Event “Special Mission: TEAM HIRUZEN” Starts March 18!

Shinobi-Zato Special Mission #017: Team Hiruzen Original merchandise (Acrylic keyring) Original merchandise (Swinging acrylic stand)

Challenge yourself with a brand new limited-edition riddle solving game

AWAJI ISLAND, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AWAJI CITY, Hyogo, March OO, 2023 – Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu), operator of the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori, will launch a limited-edition event “Shinob-Zato Special Mission #017 HIRUZEN SQUAD” in the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, June 4.

■Naruto Shippuden x Riddle Solving Game

Shinobi-Zato Special Mission #017: TEAM HIRUZEN

The new event, Shinobi-Zato Special Mission #017: TEAM HIRUZEN, is based on the original story of The Legendary Sannin (Legendary Three Ninja), Jiraiya, Tsunade and Orochimaru, who were praised as the most powerful ninja from early in their youth.

In this event, participants have been summoned by Hiruzen Sarutobi, the upcoming third Hokage and master of The Legendary Sannin, and are given a riddle to solve alongside Jiraiya, Tsunade, and Orochimaru, who are still members of the Academy. Participants will use their special kits to make their way through Hiruzen's challenges, in an area that recreates the Hidden Leaf Village from the anime. Upon completion of the quest, participants will be rewarded with an original sticker.

In addition, original merchandise featuring the rarely-seen original costumes of the three ninja as they were in their youth, will be available for purchase, and guests will be able to take commemorative photos at a special photo spot featuring a panel with Hiruzen Sarutobi and The Legendary Sannin. This event is the perfect opportunity for guests to take on a special mission with limited-edition designs of Jiraiya, Tsunade, and Orochimaru during their visit to NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

Attraction Details

Dates: Saturday, March 18, 2023 – Sunday, June 4, 2023

Hours: 10:00 – 22:00 (Last admission at 20:00)

Tickets: 1,500 yen (tax included)

*Must be accompanied by a ticket to the attraction.

■About NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is an attraction located in anime park Nijigen no Mori, and recreates the world of popular ninja anime "Naruto" and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations", following the adventures of Naruto’s son, Boruto, and his ninja friends. The attraction fully immerses guests, offering a hands-on experience to test one’s ninja abilities, and can be enjoyed by both children and adults alike.

For more information:

https://nijigennomori.com/naruto_shinobizato/

https://youtu.be/dPpdHGUkh_0