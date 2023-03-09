Qroad, a global service operation company, will expand its influence with aggressive marketing activities next year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Qroad, (Howoong Gil, CEO) is planning to strengthen partnerships with overseas game companies through activities such as global performance marketing, branding, monetization and balance consulting, as well as marketing campaigns next year.
In addition, along with the recent acquisition of Enkoline, a localization company which provides content translation and IT technical document localization, the market evaluates its service capabilities, as well as securing engines for overseas expansion, has been strengthen. Thus, Qroad secured the driving force for overseas expansion and global services.
By such activities, Qroad is establishing thorough marketing plans so that successful cases of overseas companies using Qroad’s marketing can be available in the market.
Howoong Gil, CEO of Qroad, said “We have made a lot of efforts to expand our business to overseas markets with tangible results in Korea this year. We will provide the best support for not only domestic but also overseas game companies to perform well in the global region."
Qroad has been fully supporting domestic small and mid-sized game companies, such as marketing, consulting, video production, QA, and operation, so that they can settle in the global market.
In particular, in the recent project to support indie developers for the commercialization of the global market by Gyeonggi Province, Qroad helped global services of small and medium game companies such as Hidea who developed “Cat and Soup”, Lunosoft, and Nimble Neuron.
In addition, Qroad has been in charge of global performance marketing and mobile app campaigns for "Rush Royal," "Raising a Gym," and "Rooms: Toy Craftsman's mansion," and has achieved positive results such as maintaining in popular ranking and sales ranking among domestic and global markets.
In addition to 14 language services in 80 countries, Qroad has also accumulated global marketing know-how by conducting various activities such as UA (User Acquisition), DA (Display Ad) and SA (Search Ad) marketing of hundreds of games.
Through this, Qroad is recognized as the best global support marketing and consulting company in Korea.
Qroad keeps on continuing its efforts to become the No. 1 global marketing company by promoting full-fledged overseas marketing based on its domestic performance.
Qroad Website: https://www.qroad.net/
About Qroad
Established in 2015, Qroad is a global service operations company with the best know-how and technology in South Korea. The company provides ultimate game services following its core value “Quantity, Quality, Quickly”. With over 400 employees, the headquarter is located in Seoul, and the branches are in Busan, Suwan, Singapore, and the Philippines.
