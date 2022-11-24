Qroad Unveils Plans to Accelerate Business Growth with New All-In-One Game Service Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Qroad, the largest game service operations company in Korea, today announced the implementation of its new all-in-one solutions to take the next step in becoming a global game services company. With Qroad now expanding its services and expertise across multiple disciplines, the company aims to deliver consistent, high-quality global game services to companies worldwide.
The new solutions are a milestone in Qroad’s plans to accelerate its business growth and establish itself as a global company, which kicked off after Qroad’s acquisition of Ballantine Dream and Enkoline in October 2022. Ballantine Dream, a digital content design and video production company (CEO Sung Woo Yoon), had previously worked with top-tier domestic and global game companies including Kakao Games, Unity to deliver top-tier content and videos. Enkoline, a multilingual translation company (CEO Sang Hyun Lee), provided localization services in over 100 languages across various industries, from digital content like games and webtoons to legal and technical documentations.
With this acquisition and the expansion of the company’s branches in Singapore and the Philippines, Qroad also unveiled that it is now equipped with all the systems and specialists required to deliver comprehensive and experienced game services and solutions that not only include quality assurance, but also design, video production, translation, marketing, live operations, customer support and AI solutions.
“I am very happy that Qroad could expand its services extensively and launch an all-in-one service through the acquisitions of Ballantine Dream and Enkoline,” said Ho Woong Gil, the CEO of Qroad. “Our next step is to deliver consistent services and bring good results in the global market while having our subsidiaries focus on expanding and developing as well.”
Qroad is the largest game service operations company in South Korea that provides global services and coverage. Headquartered in Seoul, the company has both domestic and international offices in Busan, Suwon, Singapore and the Philippines.
Sung Yil Park
