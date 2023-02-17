Episode 1 of White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies Now Available on Steam

Submit Release
SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROOTNSTUDIO today launched the first episode of White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies, the long-awaited sequel to White Day: A Labyrinth Named School. Now available on Steam, players can return to the halls of Yeondu High School for another truly unique and terrifying Korean horror adventure experience.

The first of three episodes, Episode 1 of White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies puts players into the shoes of Soo-jin, who returns to Yeondu High School on the night of March 14 to find out the truth behind her classmate’s death. ROOTNSTUDIO’s latest title builds upon the horror of the first game and puts an emphasis on player agency, utilizing branching storylines and a zapping system so that how Soo-jin’s story progresses and ends depends heavily on player choices.

Watch the latest teaser trailer for Episode 1 of White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies by visiting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8purxqvarA&feature=youtu.be

ROOTNSTUDIO also announced that the next two installments of White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies will be released sequentially in the first half of 2023. Both episodes will take place at the same time and place as Episode 1 and will feature different characters, interlinking storylines, and unique endings. The teaser for Episode 2 will be released through the studio’s official social media channels soon.

"We are so happy and proud to release the official sequel of White Day, an independent Korean horror game, after two years of development,” said the CEO of ROOTNSTUDIO. “We’re looking to become a competitive game development studio, so we’re working to bring White Day 2 to console and mobile platforms so even more players can experience a true Korean horror adventure."

Episode 1 of White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies is now available on Steam for $19.99 (USD). For more information, visit the game’s official website or Steam page:
- Release Date: February 16, 2023
- Genre: Horror, Adventure, Action
- Official Website: http://whiteday2.com
- Steam Page (Episode 1): https://store.steampowered.com/app/2078040/White_Day2_The_Flower_That_Tells_Lies__EP1/

White Day2: The Flower That Tells Lies EP 1 - Trailer

