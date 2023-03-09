The Living Urn Expands its Memorial Jewelry Line with Birthstone Pendants
New birthstone pendants give families additional affordable memorial and cremation jewelry options to honor a loved one.
We believe these are great complements to our urns or other memorials and make for a beautiful way to honor a loved one.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Living Urn, a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to announce that it is expanding its cremation jewelry offering to include birthstone pendants.
— Mark Brewer
Mark Brewer, company President, commented, “We’re excited to expand our My Living Touch jewelry line and now offer birthstone pendants. These are simple yet beautiful reminders of the loved one’s we’ve lost and give many a sense of pride to wear as a daily piece or on special occasions.”
Brewer continues, “Due to an overwhelming response from our customers and funeral home partners, we’re going to continue to expand our jewelry line to include more high quality sterling silver options as well as stainless steel and gold. We believe these are great complements to our urns or other memorials and make for a beautiful way to honor a loved one.”
The Living Urn’s memorial jewelry can be found online or at a funeral home near you.
About The Living Urn
Based in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living Urn® Indoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional cremation urns, jewelry, and keepsakes that it will be introducing in the next few months.
