DuraLabel’s Innovation, Partnerships Deliver Strongest Year Ever
Global provider of industrial safety label printers, floor and pipe marking, released new products that increased worker safety, efficiency and OSHA compliance.
The successful introduction of Toro Max, Bronco Max, and LabelForge PRO have contributed to our objective: Increase safety at customer worksites.”BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DuraLabel, the industry-leading provider of visual communication, label and sign printers, announced its strongest year ever. The privately held company achieved record growth and revenue in 2022.
This success was driven by notable achievements in 2022 including the introduction of four new safety solutions for large industrial operations:
1. Toro Max, is the most advanced, portable, industrial printer available on the market. The Toro Max system includes a built-in 9” touchscreen and keyboard, intelligent operating system, and optional battery for anywhere, anytime printing.
2. Bronco Max, the industry workhorse, is an easy-to-use, affordable, durable, and efficient labeling solution. Bronco Max uses the innovative, cartridge-based ribbon system to make loading supplies simple.
3. LabelForge PRO, the most advanced industrial labeling software available to the safety industry, includes thousands of preloaded, ready-to-print labels covering all compliance, safety, and efficiency needs.
4. FlowFinder Snap coiled pipe and duct marking products eliminate the need for adhesives or fasteners by securely attaching to pipes via plastic memory. This reduces application time by up to 70% and increases plant-wide productivity.
DuraLabel’s industrial printers, coupled with its innovative LabelForge PRO software, allow operations to print in less time and hassle. Organizations of all sizes can take advantage of labeling solutions to increase worker safety, performance, and efficiency.
The company plans to continue expansion of its product lines, including new additions to the line of industrial sign and label printers, and increased user features and global capabilities to LabelForge PRO.
Strong 2022 Domestic and International Growth
“2022 was our best year ever,” said DuraLabel Chief Business Development Officer Dave Thomas. “The successful introduction of Toro Max, Bronco Max, and LabelForge PRO bring us closer to our vision of a world with safe, compliant, and productive workplaces.”
During the year, DuraLabel doubled its international distribution through extensive new partnerships. This growth was driven by expansion in Latin America and Australia.
DuraLabel’s management team attributed the company’s impressive performance to the internal culture of creativity, persistence, and perseverance. The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction also led to extended hours for DuraLabel’s comprehensive support services.
“We exercised control over our own production and delivery,” Thomas said. “As a result, for the third year in a row, we were able to effectively navigate the supply chain issues that hindered so many operations. We continue to build strategic partnerships and expand our reach to international customers.”
About DuraLabel
For more than 50 years, DuraLabel has delivered innovative labeling software, industrial sign and label printers, multi-use floor marking, ready-made signs and labels, and heavy-duty pipe and duct markers for any facility’s compliance and safety requirements. DuraLabel backs up its products with world-class support and warranties. Learn more about how DuraLabel products enhance safety and efficiency at https://www.duralabel.com.
