Retail Execution Software Provides Integration with Google Looker Studio

VisitBasis subscribers can easily create and share retail data dashboards on Looker Studio

The Google DataStudio connectors - now Looker - have been revolutionary for our customers... We are excited about the new capabilities that Looker brings.” — Sergey Gorbunov

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently Google announced that it was unifying its business intelligence product family under the Looker umbrella*. Google has been the leader in Cloud technology since its inception and is at the forefront of the development of online collaboration tools.

VisitBasis has differentiated itself from other retail execution software by allowing users to access the raw data collected at stores, initially only via downloads, then via API, and in the past couple of years also via connectors. With Google DataStudio, users were already able to create and share real-time dashboards based on the data collected through the VisitBasis mobile merchandising app. Now, with Looker Studio, they will also benefit from further integration with Google Workspace along with future connections with popular data visualization tools such as Tableau and PowerBI.

“The Google DataStudio connectors - now Looker - have been revolutionary for our customers. One of them, for instance, is a BTL marketing agency in Africa. They were able to create dashboards based on the retail data reps collected, and are sharing these dashboards with their large CPG clients in Europe and the United States”, says Sergey Gorbunov, CEO of VisitBasis. Continues: “This transparency and ease of access to information have enabled a small agency to land larger clients and they are now spreading the word about our retail execution software to agencies in other African countries. We are excited about the new capabilities that Looker brings.”

VisitBasis offers a complete retail execution software solution that allows CPG brands, distributors, and agencies to plan, manage, and monitor in-store activities such as sets, resets, product availability audits, price checks, and customer surveys, among others, in their efforts to ensure that their overall brand and promotional strategy is being properly executed at every establishment where their product and/or brand is sold.

The Google Looker integration is readily available for all paid VisitBasis subscribers. An online demo of VisitBasis can be booked at http://meetme.so/visitbasis2. For more information and to sign up for a free trial, go to http://www.visitbasis.com.

About VisitBasis

Since 2013 VisitBasis has been empowering companies to optimize their mobile workforce by creating software for CPG manufacturers, BTL agencies, retail marketing service providers, brokers, and distributors, helping them collect in-store data and share it with clients and stakeholders. VisitBasis Tech, LLC is a Florida-based international B2B SaaS business with clients in multiple continents and over 30 countries.

* Google Looker announcement: https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/data-analytics/looker-next-evolution-business-intelligence-data-studio