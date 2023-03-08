Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Harford County

Maryland State Police News Release

(WHITEFORD, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred this morning in Harford County.

Shortly before 11:00 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Prospect Road and Whiteford Road. According to a preliminary investigation, a Kia Sorrento traveling west on Prospect Road crashed into a Toyota Tacoma traveling north on Whiteford Road.

The driver of the Tacoma, identified as Michael Elliot, 74, of Bel Air, was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical service personnel. Elliot was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The driver of the Sorrento is identified as Sanelisiwe Masondo, 30, of Belcamp, MD. She was transported by ground to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration maintained responded to the scene for road closures. Personnel from the Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company also responded to assist. The road was closed for 4 hours during the crash investigation.  

This investigation is ongoing…

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

