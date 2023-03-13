City of Hawaiian Gardens, California Simplifies Complicated Budget Process with OpenGov Government Budgeting Software
Hawaiian Gardens’ budget, complicated by casino revenue, needed help from savvy technology. OpenGov government budgeting software was up for the task.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manual processes in Hawaiian Gardens, CA, were no match for the City’s complicated budget, so officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities, on government budgeting software.
Hawaiian Gardens, located in Los Angeles County, gets 65% of its revenue from the local casino. That complicates the budget process. Added to that, the Finance team relied on manual, Excel-based processes that didn’t allow for forecasting or scenario planning. They needed help, fast. They needed OpenGov Budgeting & Planning.
With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the team will not only be able to streamline the complex budget development process, they can rely on OpenGov’s cloud solution to create accurate budget forecasts to improve strategic, capital, and workforce planning. By running what-if scenarios, the Finance team can see how decisions will affect future performance and the overall community. Using OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the team also looks forward to creating an online budget book that will help them communicate budget performance, strategic goals, and organizational priorities, all of which will enhance resident engagement and build public trust.
The City of Hawaiian Gardens joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
