Safe and Stylish: Electric Bike Company Releases Fully Customizable E-Helmets™
EBC pioneers customizable E-Helmets, allowing riders to select the size and color of the main shell, trim, and strap from over 40 color options.NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBC continues to lead the electric bike industry in personalized e-bikes and accessories. Customers can design their helmets to match their bikes, outfits, and personalities! EBC’s unique customizable E-helmet™ engages customers, allowing them to become part of the E-bike design process with over 40 color choices.
Riders can choose the size and color of the main shell, trim, and strap. If a customer can’t find the perfect color on the website, he or she may contact our sales team with an ideal color code for an extra customized helmet.
EBC Custom Helmet Features include:
Integrated front & rear lights with flashing modes
An easy magnetic buckle (pinch-free!)
8 cooling air vents
A custom rear headlock retention dial enabling the perfect fit
Vegan leather straps
Fully rechargeable lights with a USB-C cable provided, with a 2-hour double-light run time from a full charge, and complete recharge in 45 minutes
CPSC-certified and safety-approved.
2 sizes (Small/Medium & Medium/Large)
Over the past 10 years, ELECTRIC BIKE COMPANY has earned its reputation for producing the best American-made, custom-built electric cruisers in the world. EBC does so by using the highest quality globally sourced materials and components utilizing talented local bike builders, and inspecting and testing every e-bike in its Southern California factories before delivering it to the customer’s door, fully assembled.
Julie Karges
+1 949-500-6721
