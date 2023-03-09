Submit Release
Tegria Names Brian Cahill Chief Executive Officer

Healthcare leaders know they face a challenging environment in 2023, and they are looking to be resourceful in translating strategy to action to position their organizations for sustained success.”
— Brian Cahill, Tegria CEO
USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tegria, a leading healthcare technology consulting and services company, today announced it has appointed Brian Cahill as chief executive officer. He leads Tegria’s work to meet providers and payers where they are in their journey to transform healthcare and help them move forward on a customized path to improved care and financial performance.

Cahill most recently served as executive vice president, sales and delivery for Tegria. He is the former CEO of Cumberland Consulting Group, which was acquired by Tegria in 2021. Under Cahill’s leadership, Cumberland developed a reputation for technology consulting expertise and advisory services, earning several awards for its growth, work environment and client satisfaction.

“Healthcare leaders know they face a challenging environment in 2023, and they are looking to be resourceful in translating strategy to action to position their organizations for sustained success,” said Cahill. “To support them, Tegria will continue to focus on the areas of greatest impact on overall performance: optimizing technology, improving financials, transforming operations, and advancing care.”

Cahill previously held leadership roles at lifeIMAGE, eWebHealth Inc., ChartOne, Inc., and HPR Inc. He earned a master’s in business administration from Babson College and a BSBA degree in finance from Western New England University.

About Tegria
Tegria provides consulting and technology services to help healthcare organizations maximize technology, transform operations, improve financials and optimize care. To learn more, visit www.tegria.com
