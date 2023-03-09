$20,000 in Scholarships Awarded for CACFP Professional Development
ROUND ROCK , TX, US, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Mark Cittadino from Slidell, LA, Kelsie Curtis from Shelton, WA and April Shuman from Wichita, KS. What do they have in common? They will be attending the National Child Nutrition Conference in San Diego, CA this April as one of fifteen scholarship recipients. The recipients will join over 1,500 members of the child nutrition community for an incredible few days of training. Attendees will choose from over 140 workshops and training programs, network with colleagues from their region and from across the country, and be able to visit with more than 45 exhibitors to learn about products to assist their work in CACFP.
For 37 years the National CACFP Sponsors Association has offered this conference as an unparalleled training, education, and networking opportunity specific to the child nutrition community. Showing a strong dedication to continual improvement through professional development, we are honored to welcome the following CACFP Participants and Scholarship Recipients: Bertressia Patterson, SNAP Inc., Fayetteville, GA; Mark Cittadino, Nutrition Education Services, Inc., Slidell, LA; Traci Miller, 4C's Community Coordinated Child Care, Iowa City, IA; Kristie Mead, Absaroka, Inc. Head Start, Worland, WY; Fran Chester, Rural Alaska Community Action Program, Anchorage, AL; Mallerlyn Tejeda, Southeast Bronx Neighborhood Center, Bronx, NY; April Shuman, Gigi’s Child Care Home, Wichita, KS; Diane Matthews, Food Bank of Larimer County, Loveland, CO; Chiquita Coston, Diocese of Baton Rouge Child Nutrition Program, Baton Rouge, LA; Can Liang, Kidango Inc., Fremont, CA; Lisa Stewart, Council Bluffs Community Schools, Council Bluff, IA; Betsy Waldman, NorthWest Communities Development Corp., Independence, MO; Loretta Reed, Small Miracles Education, Tucson, AZ; Kelsie Curtis, Squaxin Island Child Development Center, Shelton, WA; Rache Cross, Caring People Alliance, Philadelphia, PA.
In February, The National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) awarded 15 scholarships to attend the conference in San Diego, CA, April 10-14, 2023. Since 1986, the NCA is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, care givers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.
