Language of Love Dating (LoL) App Launches For iOS Devices

This new dating app is based on love languages helping lovelorn adults find someone who understands how they need to be loved.

UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brand-new Language of Love Dating (LoL) app has officially launched and is available for iOS device users. Language of Love Dating refocuses the search for love from meaningless swiping to connecting with someone who understands a person’s love language and how they need to be loved.

This is the first dating app based on the “five love languages,” as explained by Gary Chapman in his book The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts and promises something dramatically different from the shallow dating apps available today. Members don’t need to “swipe right” endlessly. Instead, they focus on finding real, meaningful connections with people who truly understand their love language and how they need to be loved.

The five love languages have been extensively detailed and include:

- Words of affirmation

- Acts of service

- Gifts

- Quality time

- Physical touch

Together, these five languages express how a person gives and receives love. By connecting with someone who understands their love language, members can create deeper, more meaningful relationships that satisfy their deepest longings.

“Finally, a dating app where you can connect with singles who will understand how you need to be loved,” explained Sal, the creator of the app. “Online dating has become so shallow, based on little more than physical attraction. It leaves people looking for something more meaningful. LoL is the answer to that.”

LoL breaks the norm in many ways. members first complete a brief game of 20 questions that help flesh out their profile and determine their language of love. Then a quick bot check and add a few profile pictures. Finally, they’re able to look for love through a new lens and approach dating and compatibility knowing their language of love.

However, the team behind LoL understands that there’s more to finding and nurturing meaningful relationships than identifying someone’s love language. The app offers dating advice and date night suggestions to remove stress and help people connect more deeply.

“Our goal is simple: we want our members to find someone who understands them and how they need to give and receive love,” continued Sal. “We want people to realize they’re ready for love – they just need to understand the language.”

For more information about Language of Love Dating, visit: https://languageoflovedating.com or download the app directly from the Appstore.

About Language of Love Dating:

Language of Love Dating (LoL) is a new take on dating. It’s dating with a purpose. This groundbreaking app helps members identify their love language and form strong, meaningful relationships with others who understand how they need to give and receive love. It’s about connecting with like-minded people who share values. LoL is currently available for iOS users. The Android version of the app is in development.

To learn more, visit https://languageoflovedating.com or send an email to languageoflovedating@gmail.com

For updates, follow Language of Love Dating (LoL) on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/languageoflovedatingapp/