COSTAR NAMES CRAVEY REAL ESTATE SERVICES, INC. TOP SALES & LEASING FIRM 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- CoStar Group, the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces, announced the recipients of the 2022 CoStar Power Broker Award, recognizing professionals and firms who closed the highest transaction volume in commercial real estate deals in their respective markets.
In Corpus Christi, the Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. team has been recognized as the most active local dealmakers with the prestigious industry award in every category. The CoStar Power Broker Award program has honored the industry’s elite for 22 years and in the Corpus Christi market for 5 years. Cravey Real Estate has won Power Broker awards every year since the program opened to the Corpus Christi market.
Please help us in congratulating the following agents on their 2022 CoStar Power Broker Awards:
Matt Cravey – Top Industrial Leasing Broker
Chandler Moreau – Top Office Leasing Broker
Lydia Longoria – Top Office Leasing Broker
Lynann Pinkham – Top Retail Leasing Broker
Matt Cravey – Top Sales Broker
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. – Top Leasing Firm
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. – Top Sales Firm
About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas.
About CoStar Group, Inc.
CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Their suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of approximately 4,900 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization.
Matthew Cravey
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
+1 361-289-5168
