Wednesday, March 8

Commissioner Franz & Rep. Chapman: Allow sale of credits for carbon stored in WA-owned lands

Since we became a state in 1889, Washington has used our working forests and farms and other public lands to build up and support our communities. These lands have produced billions of dollars of revenue that have built our schools, hospitals, universities, fire stations, libraries and even our Capitol dome itself. But we no longer live in 1889, and the model by which we manage our public lands needs to be updated to reflect the tremendous advances we have made in understanding the full value of our forests, farms and aquatic lands. Indeed, these lands provide the most valuable tools we have to address the challenges climate change poses for everyone in our state. And it’s past time we capitalize on that value to increase revenues for our schools and communities, reduce costs to taxpayers, and improve the health of our forests, farms and aquatic lands. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Washington State Department of Natural Resources)

State Senate passes safe staffing standard, in compromise between hospitals, unions

Hospitals may soon have to follow safe staffing standards, including staff-patient ratios, if a bill that passed the state Senate on Tuesday becomes law. The bill reflects a compromise between hospitals and nurse unions across the state that have long disagreed over the best way to address workforce shortages. Nurses have pushed for staff-to-patient ratios, while hospitals have said they don’t have the staff to follow the ratios. The proposal, which passed the state Senate 35-15, is one of many being discussed in the Legislature this year to help address workforce shortages in health care. Continue reading at Spokesman Review. (David Ryder)

WA bill aims to increase access to Death with Dignity Act

In 2008, Washington voters passed the Death with Dignity Act, a measure allowing terminally ill patients to seek physician-guided assistance with ending their lives. Under the current law, only physicians can carry out a dying patient’s request. A proposed bill making its way through Olympia, ESSB 5179, would allow nurse practitioners to become more involved in the process. Washington is among nine states, along with the District of Columbia, that have enacted a death with dignity statute. Continue reading at KUOW. (Charles Lenhart)

