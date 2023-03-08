The Survival Medicine Handbook: The Essential Guide For When Medical Help Is NOT On The Way 4th Edition
EINPresswire.com/ -- If a disaster took away the high-technology we take for granted, would anyone be prepared to keep their family healthy? Could you be an effective medic when hospitals are overcrowded and the ambulance is heading in the other direction? Can you take over if you were the highest medical asset left?
Medical preparedness advocates Joe Alton, MD and Amy Alton, NP’s award-winning “Survival Medicine Handbook: A guide for when help is NOT on the way” is now out in its greatly expanded and revised 4th edition (which already has 1,912 five-star reviews on amazon.com).
Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/Survival-Medicine-Handbook-Essential-Guide/dp/0988872501/
Previous editions have been 1st place winners in the Book Excellence Awards in Medicine, and this one has many more topics and almost triple the illustrations to give the info needed to keep it together, even when everything else falls apart.
Called “America’s favorite survival medic” by American Outdoor Guide, NY Times/Amazon bestselling author Dr. Joe Alton and Nurse Practitioner Amy Alton have put together a 700 page book that encompasses trauma care, first aid, chronic care, medical procedures, and much more. It’ll be an essential reference for anyone concerned about the uncertain future.
Some topics covered in the book include: how to treat gunshot and knife wounds, food/water contamination, natural disaster preparedness topics (including blizzards, earthquakes, avalanches, survival when lost at sea and mudslides), medical skills, a guide to protective masks, how infections spread, attaining natural pain relief, fractures and other orthopedic injuries, natural remedies, and more.
"The Survival Medicine Handbook is written in plain English that anyone can understand, but it’s not just another medical first aid book. It’s unique in that it assumes that a disaster, natural or man-made, has removed all access to hospitals or doctors for the foreseeable future; you, the average person, are now the highest medical resource left to your family. The book’s goal is to make you effective in that role." said Dr. Joe Alton.
With over 300 topics and 300 illustrations, the 4th edition of the Survival Medicine
Handbook covers just about every situation the family medic will encounter in times of trouble.
About Joseph Alton, M.D. and Amy Alton, A.R.N.P.
Joseph Alton, M.D. and Amy Alton, A.R.N.P. are the premiere Medical Preparedness Professionals from the top survival website www.doomandbloom.net.
Joseph Alton practiced as a board-certified Obstetrician and Pelvic Surgeon for more than 25 years before retiring to devote his efforts to preparing families medically for any scenario. He has been a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American College of Surgeons for many years, served as department chairman at local hospitals and as an adjunct professor at local university nursing schools. He is a popular speaker at survival and preparedness conferences on the subject of medical preparedness.
Amy Alton is an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner and a Certified Nurse-Midwife. She has had years of experience working in large teaching institutions as well as smaller, family-oriented hospitals. Nurse Practitioner Alton is a Certified Stop The Bleed Instructor and a Certified Advanced Wilderness Expedition Provider. Mrs. Alton has taught Survival Medicine classes across the country.
Dr. and Ms. Alton are regular contributors to homesteading and survival genre magazines and are three-times winners of the medical category of the Book Excellence Awards in 2022, 2020, and 2017.
