A Word from the Women—Crumbl Corporate Culture is the Icing on the Cookie
LINDON , UTAH , UNITED STATES , March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the cookie crumbles, the women of Crumbl Cookies Corporation have something to say—the sweet shop taking the world by storm is paving the way for equality, empowerment, and balance for women in the workforce.
“I love my job at Crumbl, and as a mom, I appreciate Crumbl’s focus on spending time with those that matter most because I never have to choose between work or my family, I can enjoy both!” said Erin Trevino, Franchise Partner Success Coach.
Like the diverse ingredients in a cookie recipe, Crumbl Cookies HQ employs and celebrates a wide range of women, each of whom brings flavor in the form of perspective, experience, and insight to the business—whether they be young professionals, working moms, or seasoned employees. These women contribute their expertise on a variety of fronts, including recipe development, technology, construction, marketing, and much more.
“Since my first day working at Crumbl, every person has always been treated equally and fairly,” said Morgan Rezendes, Quality Auditor. “Crumbl treats you like an actual person and celebrates your life, not just your work success. This is honestly the most positive and healthy work environment I have ever worked in, and I am proud to say that I work for Crumbl—one of the best and happiest companies in the world.”
Crumbl Corporate’s current workforce consists of 57% female-identifying employees, with 47% of all leadership identifying as female, and 50% of the executive leadership team identifying as female.
“We value women as thought leaders here, and we feel our culture has created an environment where women feel empowered,” said Josh Olofson, VP of Employee Experience.
“I’m empowered daily to not only reach my professional goals and grow as a woman and human being, but also to spend time with my family,” said Lindsey Broud, Director of Training Implementation.
One area that the company places a particular focus on is family balance, making the mission statement of “bringing friends and family together” a company value that goes beyond lip service.
Employees with children are granted a monthly stipend to help cover the cost of childcare each month, and during the summer of 2022, corporate employees transitioned to a four-day workweek. This transition provided employees with more time for friends and family, while also alleviating child care needs. Additionally, all employees were given $1000 to spend on their friends and family for the summer, giving many Crumbl women the chance to make valuable connections with those closest to them.
“The best thing about Crumbl is that it makes everyone feel seen. I look up to so many women here, and I see what I want to be in them,” said Ariana Utykanski, Quality Auditor. “This is a place where you go to feel truly valued and cared for. This is a place where you find growth, not only in your career but in yourself.”
Want to see the women behind the brand? Click here.
Kadee Jo Jones
Kadee Jo Jones
Crumbl Cookies
press@crumbl.com