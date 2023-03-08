Truth and Liberty Livecast Continues: New Show Draws Callers and Audience
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Woodland Park, ColoradoWOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Truth & Liberty show in the first two days is drawing audiences from around the nation with more than a thousand viewers.
Live calls have been taken from Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.
Hosts have answered callers’ questions on a variety of biblical and social issues. This list is just a snapshot:
What is the Kingdom of Heaven?
What does the bible say about living out of wedlock?
As Christians how should we be preparing for an attack on the electrical grid?
How do we minister truth to the homosexual community?
What would China do if we sent the fentanyl seizures back to China?
Why is 2024 going to be any different from past national elections?
How can we support politicians who mean well but are manipulative?
How do you get family members to listen to the truth?
How can we prepare for the WHO 2030 agenda?
Do we know anything more about the ‘Third Great Awakening’?
Why did David receive God’s grace and not Saul?
The first show was on Monday, March 6, 2023, and continues to air daily from 3:30-5:00 pm (MT). Tune in each weekday to hear from expert hosts about the daily topics that affect us. "We are excited about the level of viewers for the first two days. Clearly, we expect the numbers of callers and viewers to continue to grow as more and more people are informed about the new show," said a Truth & Liberty Coalition spokesperson.
The call-in number is 719-619-2341.
The new weekday schedule features:
Mark Cowart on Mondays,
Alex McFarland on Tuesdays,
Andrew Wommack on Wednesdays,
Richard Harris on Thursdays,
Plus, a rotating host on Fridays.
In the first week, all the hosts join in daily. "This is a much-needed show for today's time," said Randy McCool on the Gospeltruth.TV chat which is live during the daily show.
Andrew Wommack is the founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries & Charis Bible College. He is also the president of the Truth & Liberty Coalition. This organization seeks to educate, unify, and mobilize believers to impact culture and effect godly change on important social issues.
Richard Harris serves as the Executive Director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition. Before coming to Charis, he practiced law at all levels of state and federal courts for 20 years, including a case before the United States Supreme Court.
As a Christian apologist, author, evangelist, religion and culture analyst, and advocate for biblical truth, Alex McFarland speaks worldwide. He has preached in over 2,200 churches throughout North America and numerous more internationally.
Mark Cowart is the Senior Pastor of Church For All Nations (CFAN), a multi-site church with a total of 4 campuses. While reaching the nations with the Gospel is his passion, Pastor Mark also has a deep and fervent love for this nation.
The new program will also offer the opportunity for viewers to call in and ask the teachers questions on biblical worldview topics and current events. Listeners will be able to engage with hosts and get the answers needed to live truthfully and freely.
The show has grown tremendously over the years, and the hosts are excited that God has called them to go even further, according to a Truth & Liberty Coalition spokesperson.
As part of ongoing efforts to equip, mobilize, and unify the body of Christ to change nations, the expanding five-day schedule will have an additional half-hour of content. Truth & Liberty is also growing its team of hosts, who will deliver biblically sound commentary and teaching on the topics that affect us daily.
According to Andrew Wommack, it’s only the truth you know that will make you free (John 8:32). Through the weekday broadcasts of Truth & Liberty, listeners will have even more access to the truth of God’s Word and the opportunity to get set free from lies and bondage.
The new show airs on multiple platforms, including Truth & Liberty Coalition’s website, GospelTruth.TV, Facebook, and Rumble.
Don’t miss out on this exciting new chapter for the Truth & Liberty Show. Join live Monday-Friday at 3:30 pm (MT) as they bring the truth that" sets you free".
ABOUT TRUTH & LIBERTY COALITION:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in their community and government affairs. [https://truthandliberty.net]
