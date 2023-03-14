NEXCOM X300-Q370 Mini-ITX Board Powers Smart City Traffic Enforcement Applications Using AI Recognition
Smart Traffic Management Technology Helps Reduce Accidents and Improve Driving Behaviors
NEXCOM is proud to support the next generation of smart city traffic management applications powered by AI that are designed to help reduce traffic accidents and save lives”FREMONT, CA, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent in-vehicle appliances, announced today launch the 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, Intel® UHD Graphics 630, and Intel® Q370 chipset designed Mini-ITX board intended to improve driver awareness and road management when implemented with smart city radar technology.
Vehicle traffic accidents are the eighth leading cause of death around the world, with more than 1.3 million road fatalities and up to 50 million injuries each year. Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered traffic management solutions are helping reduce accidents by 50% using smart city technology. To improve traffic management and power the next-generation applications that encourage better driving behaviors and reduce traffic violations, the NEXCOM X300-Q370 Mini-ITX board delivers powerful processing power.
“NEXCOM is proud to support the next generation of smart city traffic management applications powered by AI that are designed to help reduce traffic accidents and save lives,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “The NEXCOM X300-Q370 Mini-ITX board delivers the processing power smart cities need to run the latest AI-powered applications, with the remote management tools and rugged infrastructure needed to withstand heavy use and all-weather conditions, reducing costs and improving reliability.”
The NEXCOM Mini-ITX board combines rich ports with the necessary software to display speed limits and seatbelt reminders on up to 55” 4K@60Hz clear displays and interactive LEDs. Simultaneously, it helps traffic management personnel detect road violations using AI recognition powered by ANPR cameras, reliably monitoring 360° of its surroundings at all times. Driver violation data is sent to traffic management agencies via WiFi and cloud services.
The NEXCOM X300-Q370 Mini-ITX board is equipped with the Intel® Q370 chipset, decreasing system downtimes and maintenance costs via remote management, powered by Intel® Active Management Technology (iAMT). Using AI recognition technology, the rugged, reliable, industrial-grade Mini-ITX board helps smart cities monitor speed violations under all weather conditions. With three HDMI ports, ten USB ports, mic-in/line-out ports for audio warnings, a PCIe x16 slot supporting AI module, and one M.2 2230 Key E with Wi-Fi interface, NEXCOM is powering the future of smart city traffic management.
Features
• Support socket LGA1151 for 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 processors
• Intel® Q370/H310 chipset
• 2 x 260-pin SO-DIMM DDR4 up to 32GB
• Triple display: HDMI/LVDS
• 2 x GbE with Intel® i219-LM and i211-AT
• 1 x M.2 2230 Key E
• 1 x SATA 3.0 (Q370)
• 3 x COM, 10 x USB, 1 x Audio
• 1 x PCIe x16 (Q370) or 1 x LVDS (H310)
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
