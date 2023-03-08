Daily Session Report for Wednesday, March 08, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, March 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 8, 2023

Convened at 9:00 A.M.

Adjourned at 9:15 A.M.

Communications Received

In the House of Representatives

March 8, 2023

Resolved that,

The following Members have been selected to serve on the Government Oversight:

Representative Cephas, Chair

Representative Warren, Secretary

Representative Sanchez

Representative Markosek

Representative Otten

Respectfully submitted,

Matthew Bradford

Majority Leader

In the House of Representatives

March 8, 2023

Resolved that,

The following Members have been selected to serve on the Government Oversight:

Representative Kaufer, Chair

Representative Flick

Representative Gaydos

Representative Markosek

Representative Mercuri

Respectfully submitted,

Bryan Cutler

Minority Leader

Representative Cephas is now serving as the Chair of the House Government Oversight Committee, the Chair appoints Representative Hill-Evans to replace Representative Cephas on the Committee on Committees and to serve as its Chair.

Committee on Committees

Supplemental Report

In the House of Representatives

March 8, 2023

Resolved that,

Representative Salisbury, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Local Government Committee, Representative Otten resigned.

Representative Otten, Chester County, is elected a member of the Liquor Control Committee, Representative Salisbury resigned.

Representative Munroe, Bucks County, is elected a member of the Insurance Committee, Representative Mayes resigned.

Representative Cephas, Philadelphia County, is elected a member of the Housing and Community Development Committee, Representative Giral resigned.

Representative Giral, Philadelphia County, is elected a member of the Labor and Industry Committee, Representative Cephas resigned.

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Morgan Cephas Chair

Committee on Committees

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 21 Finance HB 22 Human Services HB 23 Labor And Industry HB 24 Human Services HB 25 Education HB 26 Finance HB 27 Education HB 28 Judiciary HB 29 State Government HB 30 Education HB 31 Local Government HB 32 Local Government HB 33 Tourism And Economic and Recreational Development HB 34 Local Government HB 35 Tourism And Economic and Recreational Development HB 36 State Government HB 37 State Government HB 38 Liquor Control HB 39 Liquor Control HB 40 Judiciary HB 41 Liquor Control HB 42 Agriculture And Rural Affairs HB 43 Children And Youth HB 44 Finance HB 45 Education HB 46 Labor And Industry HB 47 Judiciary HB 48 Liquor Control HB 49 Commerce HB 50 Finance HB 51 State Government HB 52 Finance HB 53 Health HB 54 Judiciary HB 55 Environmental Resources and Energy HB 56 Tourism And Economic and Recreational Development HB 57 Professional Licensure HB 58 Transportation HB 59 Game And Fisheries HB 60 Finance HB 61 Finance HB 62 Judiciary HB 63 Judiciary HB 64 Labor And Industry HB 65 Health HB 66 Labor And Industry HB 67 Local Government HB 68 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness HB 69 Gaming Oversight HB 70 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness HB 71 State Government HB 72 Agriculture And Rural Affairs HB 73 Transportation HB 74 Finance HB 75 Transportation HB 76 Finance HB 77 Judiciary HB 78 Health HB 79 Judiciary HB 80 Game And Fisheries HB 81 Finance HB 82 Judiciary HB 83 Judiciary HB 84 Agriculture And Rural Affairs HB 85 Transportation HB 86 Liquor Control HB 87 Education HB 88 Judiciary HB 89 Human Services HB 90 Professional Licensure HB 91 Finance HB 92 Commerce HB 93 Education HB 94 Judiciary HB 95 Judiciary HB 96 Housing And Community Development HB 97 Judiciary HB 98 Labor And Industry HB 99 State Government HB 100 Education HB 101 Health HB 102 Agriculture And Rural Affairs HB 103 Judiciary HB 104 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness HB 105 Transportation HB 107 Liquor Control HB 108 Finance HB 109 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities HB 110 Education HB 111 Education HB 112 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness HB 114 Education HB 115 Judiciary HB 116 Commerce HB 117 Local Government HB 118 Education HB 119 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities HB 120 Appropriations HB 121 Housing And Community Development HB 122 Finance HB 123 Local Government HB 124 Education HB 125 Judiciary HB 126 Commerce HB 127 Transportation HB 128 State Government HB 129 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities HB 130 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness HB 131 Judiciary HB 132 Education HB 133 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities HB 134 Transportation HB 135 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities HB 136 Finance SB 8 Insurance SB 35 Finance SB 84 Education SB 95 Transportation SB 96 Transportation SB 114 Education SB 115 Transportation SB 121 Transportation SB 122 Transportation SB 141 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness SB 254 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, April 24, 2023, at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.