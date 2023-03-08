Daily Session Report for Wednesday, March 08, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, March 8 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
March 8, 2023
Convened at 9:00 A.M.
Adjourned at 9:15 A.M.
Communications Received
In the House of Representatives
March 8, 2023
Resolved that,
The following Members have been selected to serve on the Government Oversight:
Representative Cephas, Chair
Representative Warren, Secretary
Representative Sanchez
Representative Markosek
Representative Otten
Respectfully submitted,
Matthew Bradford
Majority Leader
In the House of Representatives
March 8, 2023
Resolved that,
The following Members have been selected to serve on the Government Oversight:
Representative Kaufer, Chair
Representative Flick
Representative Gaydos
Representative Markosek
Representative Mercuri
Respectfully submitted,
Bryan Cutler
Minority Leader
Representative Cephas is now serving as the Chair of the House Government Oversight Committee, the Chair appoints Representative Hill-Evans to replace Representative Cephas on the Committee on Committees and to serve as its Chair.
Committee on Committees
Supplemental Report
In the House of Representatives
March 8, 2023
Resolved that,
Representative Salisbury, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Local Government Committee, Representative Otten resigned.
Representative Otten, Chester County, is elected a member of the Liquor Control Committee, Representative Salisbury resigned.
Representative Munroe, Bucks County, is elected a member of the Insurance Committee, Representative Mayes resigned.
Representative Cephas, Philadelphia County, is elected a member of the Housing and Community Development Committee, Representative Giral resigned.
Representative Giral, Philadelphia County, is elected a member of the Labor and Industry Committee, Representative Cephas resigned.
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Morgan Cephas Chair
Committee on Committees
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
|
HB 21
|
Finance
|
HB 22
|
Human Services
|
HB 23
|
Labor And Industry
|
HB 24
|
Human Services
|
HB 25
|
Education
|
HB 26
|
Finance
|
HB 27
|
Education
|
HB 28
|
Judiciary
|
HB 29
|
State Government
|
HB 30
|
Education
|
HB 31
|
Local Government
|
HB 32
|
Local Government
|
HB 33
|
Tourism And Economic and Recreational Development
|
HB 34
|
Local Government
|
HB 35
|
Tourism And Economic and Recreational Development
|
HB 36
|
State Government
|
HB 37
|
State Government
|
HB 38
|
Liquor Control
|
HB 39
|
Liquor Control
|
HB 40
|
Judiciary
|
HB 41
|
Liquor Control
|
HB 42
|
Agriculture And Rural Affairs
|
HB 43
|
Children And Youth
|
HB 44
|
Finance
|
HB 45
|
Education
|
HB 46
|
Labor And Industry
|
HB 47
|
Judiciary
|
HB 48
|
Liquor Control
|
HB 49
|
Commerce
|
HB 50
|
Finance
|
HB 51
|
State Government
|
HB 52
|
Finance
|
HB 53
|
Health
|
HB 54
|
Judiciary
|
HB 55
|
Environmental Resources and Energy
|
HB 56
|
Tourism And Economic and Recreational Development
|
HB 57
|
Professional Licensure
|
HB 58
|
Transportation
|
HB 59
|
Game And Fisheries
|
HB 60
|
Finance
|
HB 61
|
Finance
|
HB 62
|
Judiciary
|
HB 63
|
Judiciary
|
HB 64
|
Labor And Industry
|
HB 65
|
Health
|
HB 66
|
Labor And Industry
|
HB 67
|
Local Government
|
HB 68
|
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
|
HB 69
|
Gaming Oversight
|
HB 70
|
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
|
HB 71
|
State Government
|
HB 72
|
Agriculture And Rural Affairs
|
HB 73
|
Transportation
|
HB 74
|
Finance
|
HB 75
|
Transportation
|
HB 76
|
Finance
|
HB 77
|
Judiciary
|
HB 78
|
Health
|
HB 79
|
Judiciary
|
HB 80
|
Game And Fisheries
|
HB 81
|
Finance
|
HB 82
|
Judiciary
|
HB 83
|
Judiciary
|
HB 84
|
Agriculture And Rural Affairs
|
HB 85
|
Transportation
|
HB 86
|
Liquor Control
|
HB 87
|
Education
|
HB 88
|
Judiciary
|
HB 89
|
Human Services
|
HB 90
|
Professional Licensure
|
HB 91
|
Finance
|
HB 92
|
Commerce
|
HB 93
|
Education
|
HB 94
|
Judiciary
|
HB 95
|
Judiciary
|
HB 96
|
Housing And Community Development
|
HB 97
|
Judiciary
|
HB 98
|
Labor And Industry
|
HB 99
|
State Government
|
HB 100
|
Education
|
HB 101
|
Health
|
HB 102
|
Agriculture And Rural Affairs
|
HB 103
|
Judiciary
|
HB 104
|
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
|
HB 105
|
Transportation
|
HB 107
|
Liquor Control
|
HB 108
|
Finance
|
HB 109
|
Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
|
HB 110
|
Education
|
HB 111
|
Education
|
HB 112
|
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
|
HB 114
|
Education
|
HB 115
|
Judiciary
|
HB 116
|
Commerce
|
HB 117
|
Local Government
|
HB 118
|
Education
|
HB 119
|
Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
|
HB 120
|
Appropriations
|
HB 121
|
Housing And Community Development
|
HB 122
|
Finance
|
HB 123
|
Local Government
|
HB 124
|
Education
|
HB 125
|
Judiciary
|
HB 126
|
Commerce
|
HB 127
|
Transportation
|
HB 128
|
State Government
|
HB 129
|
Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
|
HB 130
|
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
|
HB 131
|
Judiciary
|
HB 132
|
Education
|
HB 133
|
Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
|
HB 134
|
Transportation
|
HB 135
|
Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
|
HB 136
|
Finance
|
|
|
SB 8
|
Insurance
|
SB 35
|
Finance
|
SB 84
|
Education
|
SB 95
|
Transportation
|
SB 96
|
Transportation
|
SB 114
|
Education
|
SB 115
|
Transportation
|
SB 121
|
Transportation
|
SB 122
|
Transportation
|
SB 141
|
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
|
SB 254
|
Transportation
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, April 24, 2023, at 12 Noon
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.