Daily Session Report for Wednesday, March 08, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, March 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 8, 2023

Convened at 9:00 A.M.

Adjourned at 9:15 A.M.

 

 

 

Communications Received

 

In the House of Representatives

March 8, 2023

 

Resolved that,

 

   The following Members have been selected to serve on the Government Oversight:

 

            Representative Cephas, Chair

            Representative Warren, Secretary

            Representative Sanchez

            Representative Markosek

            Representative Otten

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Matthew Bradford

Majority Leader

 

In the House of Representatives

March 8, 2023

 

Resolved that,

 

   The following Members have been selected to serve on the Government Oversight:

 

            Representative Kaufer, Chair

            Representative Flick

            Representative Gaydos

            Representative Markosek

            Representative Mercuri

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Bryan Cutler

Minority Leader

 

Representative Cephas is now serving as the Chair of the House Government Oversight Committee, the Chair appoints Representative Hill-Evans to replace Representative Cephas on the Committee on Committees and to serve as its Chair.

 

Committee on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

March 8, 2023

 

Resolved that,

 

Representative Salisbury, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Local Government Committee, Representative Otten resigned.

 

Representative Otten, Chester County, is elected a member of the Liquor Control Committee, Representative Salisbury resigned.

 

Representative Munroe, Bucks County, is elected a member of the Insurance Committee, Representative Mayes resigned.

 

Representative Cephas, Philadelphia County, is elected a member of the Housing and Community Development Committee, Representative Giral resigned.

 

Representative Giral, Philadelphia County, is elected a member of the Labor and Industry Committee, Representative Cephas resigned.

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Representative Morgan Cephas Chair

Committee on Committees

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 21

Finance

HB 22

Human Services

HB 23

Labor And Industry

HB 24

Human Services

HB 25

Education

HB 26

Finance

HB 27

Education

HB 28

Judiciary

HB 29

State Government

HB 30

Education

HB 31

Local Government

HB 32

Local Government

HB 33

Tourism And Economic and Recreational Development

HB 34

Local Government

HB 35

Tourism And Economic and Recreational Development

HB 36

State Government

HB 37

State Government

HB 38

Liquor Control

HB 39

Liquor Control

HB 40

Judiciary

HB 41

Liquor Control

HB 42

Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 43

Children And Youth

HB 44

Finance

HB 45

Education

HB 46

Labor And Industry

HB 47

Judiciary

HB 48

Liquor Control

HB 49

Commerce

HB 50

Finance

HB 51

State Government

HB 52

Finance

HB 53

Health

HB 54

Judiciary

HB 55

Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 56

Tourism And Economic and Recreational Development

HB 57

Professional Licensure

HB 58

Transportation

HB 59

Game And Fisheries

HB 60

Finance

HB 61

Finance

HB 62

Judiciary

HB 63

Judiciary

HB 64

Labor And Industry

HB 65

Health

HB 66

Labor And Industry

HB 67

Local Government

HB 68

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 69

Gaming Oversight

HB 70

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 71

State Government

HB 72

Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 73

Transportation

HB 74

Finance

HB 75

Transportation

HB 76

Finance

HB 77

Judiciary

HB 78

Health

HB 79

Judiciary

HB 80

Game And Fisheries

HB 81

Finance

HB 82

Judiciary

HB 83

Judiciary

HB 84

Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 85

Transportation

HB 86

Liquor Control

HB 87

Education

HB 88

Judiciary

HB 89

Human Services

HB 90

Professional Licensure

HB 91

Finance

HB 92

Commerce

HB 93

Education

HB 94

Judiciary

HB 95

Judiciary

HB 96

Housing And Community Development

HB 97

Judiciary

HB 98

Labor And Industry

HB 99

State Government

HB 100

Education

HB 101

Health

HB 102

Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 103

Judiciary

HB 104

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 105

Transportation

HB 107

Liquor Control

HB 108

Finance

HB 109

Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 110

Education

HB 111

Education

HB 112

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 114

Education

HB 115

Judiciary

HB 116

Commerce

HB 117

Local Government

HB 118

Education

HB 119

Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 120

Appropriations

HB 121

Housing And Community Development

HB 122

Finance

HB 123

Local Government

HB 124

Education

HB 125

Judiciary

HB 126

Commerce

HB 127

Transportation

HB 128

State Government

HB 129

Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 130

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 131

Judiciary

HB 132

Education

HB 133

Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 134

Transportation

HB 135

Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 136

Finance

 

 

SB 8

Insurance

SB 35

Finance

SB 84

Education

SB 95

Transportation

SB 96

Transportation

SB 114

Education

SB 115

Transportation

SB 121

Transportation

SB 122

Transportation

SB 141

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

SB 254

Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, April 24, 2023, at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

