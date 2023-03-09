GPEL & BO FRIENDS JOIN FORCES TO BRING AN ADORABLE LIFESTYLE BRAND TO THE U.S. MARKET

UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global manufacturer GPEL announces a partnership with Korean tech and lifestyle accessories brand Bo Friends. GPEL is broadening its product base by bringing top-notch goods to U.S. consumers as the official exclusive authorized seller of Bo Friends products.

This international sensation brings smiles and happiness to people with its lovable characters. Bo Friends was founded in Korea in 2019 and has exploded in just four short years. Today it has characters like Snoopy, League of Legends, Jinro Soju, Miffy, Baby Shark, and many more!

And now, thanks to the collaboration with GPEL, Bo Friends' charming and playful character items will be exclusively available on Amazon in the U.S. GPEL will continue to keep up its high standards and abide by its motto "We take pride in everything we make." This exciting expansion includes everything from lifestyle décor to electronics.

The innovative products are super cute and fun for the little ones and practical and functional for everyday use. Products like the Jinro Soju Dispenser, Jinro Beverage Cooler, League of Legends Mousepad, and the Snoopy 3-in-1 Wireless Charger have customers clamoring for more.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bo Friends and bring their adorable and charming characters to our U.S. customers," said Liam Kim, the CEO of GPEL.

At Bo Friends, this team of professionals keeps their finger on the pulse of the latest trends, coupling them with tried-and-true manufacturing practices. The Korea-based company is committed to using high-quality materials to ensure durability and longevity.

