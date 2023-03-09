Daniel P Quinn's adroitly titled 'organized labor" wins Award in Paris.
In these times of ignoramuses, it's a relief to read Daniel P Quinn's adroit 'organized labor'. Quinn is adept at the written word as he is at the spoken word with all his theatrical ventures”NEWARK, NJ, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce that "organized labor" has been awarded 'official selection' by our esteemed jury panel.
— Malachy McCourt
We, the BCIFF team, are extremely happy to have your project selected as the 'official selection' for our festival.
We extend the heartiest congratulations to the entire team. Well, we guess some celebrations are in order from Paris to you.
Malachy McCourt on "organized labor" by Daniel P Quinn.
Quinn is adept at the written word as he is at the spoken word with all his theatrical ventures. Reading this collection you can almost hear the gentle strains of an operatic aria in the Italian parts and musicality is not absent in the other parts.
Rich in content and well worth taking on a short or long trip. " Malachy McCourt, NYTimes Best Selling Author.
"Organized Labor by Daniel P. Quinn is a wonderful book of poems. His language is very specific and his images powerful. There are poems that evoke old New York and also poems that address recent issues we face today in the world since 9/11". Review by Davidson Garrett
