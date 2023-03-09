Daniel P Quinn's adroitly titled 'organized labor" wins Award in Paris.

NEWARK, NJ, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce that "organized labor" has been awarded 'official selection' by our esteemed jury panel.

We, the BCIFF team, are extremely happy to have your project selected as the 'official selection' for our festival.
We extend the heartiest congratulations to the entire team. Well, we guess some celebrations are in order from Paris to you.

Malachy McCourt on "organized labor" by Daniel P Quinn.

"In these times of studied ignorance idiocy illiteracy and strutting ingnoramusses, it's a relief to read Daniel P Quinn's adroitly titled 'organized labor'.

Quinn is adept at the written word as he is at the spoken word with all his theatrical ventures. Reading this collection you can almost hear the gentle strains of an operatic aria in the Italian parts and musicality is not absent in the other parts.

Rich in content and well worth taking on a short or long trip. " Malachy McCourt, NYTimes Best Selling Author.

"Organized Labor by Daniel P. Quinn is a wonderful book of poems. His language is very specific and his images powerful. There are poems that evoke old New York and also poems that address recent issues we face today in the world since 9/11". Review by Davidson Garrett


Book Details AuthorHouse.com
Book Orders (800) 839-8640 or on the web below.

ISBN : 9781418403577 (AuthorHouse.com)

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

Daniel P Quinn's adroitly titled 'organized labor" wins Award in Paris.
Congrats, "Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022" has been selected for this year's festival
ArtsPRunlimited in co-operation with Film Freeway announces winner of 43 Awards or Certificates for our work
