Saskatchewan Marks International Women's Day

CANADA, March 8 - Released on March 8, 2023

#EmbraceEquity is the overarching theme for International Women's Day this year. It's a call to create a more inclusive and diverse world for everyone.

"International Women's Day is an opportunity to reflect on the many accomplished women in our province and around the world," Parks, Culture, Sport Minister and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross said. "This year's focus, to embrace equity, is at the heart of so many of the important discussions we have with our friends and families and in our communities. When equity guides our interactions and our decisions, we lift everyone up."

Saskatchewan's "Face the Issue" campaign to end gender-based violence was presented at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women Conference this week, a lead up to International Women's Day on March 8.

"This was a wonderful opportunity to showcase the work being done in Saskatchewan to increase awareness and help end gender-based violence," Ross said. "I was honoured to be invited and present the campaign to an international audience."

The United Nations is observing this International Women's Day under the theme "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality" to celebrate women and girls who advance Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education and careers for women and girls.

"Technology is a powerful tool in building equity and advancing the causes of women and girls. It has transformed how we communicate and interact with each other, and it's helping build awareness and engagement on the causes and issues that matter to women," Ross said. "That thought was top of mind as we planned the Face the Issue campaign which focused on digital elements like social media and video. It was also top of mind with the Women Breaking Barriers Conference held earlier this month. While the conference was held in Regina, it was broadcast to five satellite locations throughout the province.

"It's important that women help develop these technologies that are shaping our world. To make that happen we must continue to encourage young women to choose careers in STEM, to see the benefit for them and for society."

Each year the ministry profiles women who are leading change in the province and breaking down barriers for others. This year two remarkable individuals have shared stories of the work they do and the impact it has:

Victoria Gagné is responsible for the Indigenous Women Entrepreneurship Program at the Clarence Campeau Development Fund. In addition to her work at CCDF, Victoria studies in the Master of Governance and Entrepreneurship in Northern and Indigenous Communities program at the University of Saskatchewan and UiT the Arctic University of Norway.



Annie Quangtakouneis a Regina associate in McKercher's Startup and Entrepreneur practice group who believes in providing legal services that are accessible, scalable, and market-focused. Her practice focuses on venture financing, tech licensing, and corporate matters for private technology companies. She serves as the Legal in-Residence for Cultivator (a technology incubator in Regina) and has acted for a diverse group of clients ranging from start-ups and high growth technology companies to listed public companies, as well as various venture funds.

This international women's day take to social media with hashtag #IWDSask and share your stories and your support.

To view Minister Laura Ross's presentation to the U.N. visit United Nations TV.

-30-

Maryann Anderson

Parks, Culture and Sport

Regina

Phone: 306-533-5535

Email: maryann.anderson@gov.sk.ca