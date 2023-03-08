Winter Weights Removed Later This Month

CANADA, March 8 - Released on March 8, 2023

Truckers are advised to closely monitor their loads when using secondary highways in Saskatchewan.

This is the time of year when truckers must reduce the weight of their loads, since all secondary highways revert back to regulation weights. This prevents damaging important roads in the spring.

"It's imperative we protect our road network at this time of year by reducing the weights trucks are allowed to carry," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "On different occasions throughout the year, we adjust allowable weights to ensure the efficient movement of goods while protecting our highway infrastructure."

Winter weights are being removed effective Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at midnight (12:01 a.m.). Any existing winter weights will be removed and revert back to regulation weight.

Spring road restrictions will begin soon. These road bans reduce allowable weights on RM roads and secondary weight provincial highways by 10 to 15 per cent and typically last about six weeks. Road bans typically begin in March and run for six weeks, ending in late April to early May. The bans only impact secondary weight highways and not primary highways such as 1, 11 or 16.

Truckers are advised to monitor their loads and watch for restrictions during this period.

To check which highways are impacted by weight restrictions, please visit truck weight classifications and restrictions at saskatchewan.ca/truckingweights. Commercial truckers and shippers are encouraged to check the status regularly.

Information is also available by contacting the Highway Hotline at www.saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline or dialing 511.

Technical and regulatory information is available by calling 1-866-933-5290, while truckers outside of Saskatchewan call: 306-933-5290. The line operates weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except statutory holidays.

