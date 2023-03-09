nablet, a leading provider of media processing technologies, announced today the release of its ARRI AMA Plugin v3.1
EINPresswire.com/ -- nablet, a leading provider of media processing technologies, announced today that it has released the ARRI AMA Plugin v3.1, the successor of the popular nablet ARRIRAW AMA Plugin for Avid Media Access (AMA).
Besides the support for ARRIRAW essence the new ARRI AMA Plugin now also allows to link, play and edit Apple ProRes footage shot with ARRI ALEXA 35 and ARRI ALEXA Mini LF cameras.
“Today, shooting in ProRes essence format is gaining more importance in the ARRI Workflow. After the launch of the new ARRI ALEXA 35 camera and the release of the nablet ARRIRAW Plugin 2.5 which supports the new ARRIRAW formats, it was a logical consequence to also work on a follow-up solution for our customers who need to edit ProRes footage shot with the ARRI ALEXA 35 and ARRI ALEXA Mini LF cameras.” said Peter Neuman, Product Manager Plugins at nablet. “With the nablet ARRI AMA Plugin users get full access to the ARRI meta data including embedded ARRI Look LUTs to for a convenient workflow on Avid editing products.”
The nablet ARRI AMA Plug-in is available for €199 at https://nablet.com/arriraw-ama-plugin
A free demo version is available for download and volume licenses are offered.
Existing license keys for the former ARRIRAW AMA Plugin continue to be valid for the new nablet ARRI AMA Plugin.
muzaffer beygirci
nablet GmbH
+49 1514 2259350
muzaffer.beygirci@nablet.com
