nablet adds audio expert functionality from Minnetonka to mediaEngine
EINPresswire.com/ -- nablet, a major leader in video technologies, and Minnetonka Audio, a major leader in expert audio processing, today announced the integration of AudioTools® Server into nablet mediaEngine processing platform.
AudioTools Server automates the most sophisticated audio tasks and offers a wide variety of processing, specifically created for use in cable, satellite, OTT, terrestrial and IPTV, radio, and post-production facilities. As a pure software platform running on commodity hardware, including VM or cloud deployment, AudioTools Server is flexible and customizable, allowing for new workflows as requirements inevitably change.
nablet mediaEngine is a video processing engine and platform that includes file and live transcoder for all open standard broadcast, production and streaming formats, including 2110/NDI/SDI and other interfaces. It includes the market leading nablet SW codecs for XDCAM, XAVC and other formats, as well as a highly optimized processing engine that can handle several tasks in parallel, just as using AI for image processing, HDR conversion, MXF normalization and many more.
"Minnetonka Audio is known for their expertise in Audio processing," says Adriano Gaeta, SVP Product and mediaEngine Architect at nablet. “The integration of the market leading Audio Tools Server platform offers our customers the full feature set by simply using a plugin to our mediaEngine. Existing workflows now can easily add Dolby-E support, normalization or one of the many other audio features AudioTools Server provides."
“nablet has grown from Codec and NLE Plugin developer to a provider for high performance transcoding solutions”, says Markus Hintz, VP Business development at Telos Alliance. “We have partnered with nablet for many years now and, for example, are using their MXF tools within AudioTools Server. This new level of cooperation adds AudioTools Server to nablet’s mediaEngine. Existing customers can now easily add audio expert functionality without changing the underlying mediaProcessing engine or adding another level of complexity. A simple plugin is all that is required.”
About Telos Alliance
Telos Alliance® is a global leader in audio, trusted by the biggest names in the media landscape. Telos Alliance's focus is to deliver innovative, intuitive solutions that inspire the creation of the most exciting and engaging audio experiences imaginable. No audio challenge is too big; no technology is beyond reach; no solution, large or small, is unobtainable. The Telos Alliance portfolio of product families includes Axia® Audio, Linear Acoustic®, Minnetonka Audio®, Omnia® Audio, Telos Alliance®, Telos Infinity®, Telos® Systems, and 25-Seven® Systems. Telos Alliance is also the exclusive distributor of Jünger Audio products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, the Telos Alliance supports the diverse needs of audio professionals around the world with best-in-class support 24/7.
About nablet
nablet is a major leading provider of media processing technologies, transcoding, automated metadata creation and MXF technologies which are used widely in entertainment, broadcast, OTT and related industries. Clients include most Tier1 companies and studios worldwide in broadcast, entertainment and sports. Visit www.nablet.com for more information.
