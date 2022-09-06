Visaic and nablet partner to provide highly optimized video delivery
EINPresswire.com/ -- AACHEN, Germany - Visaic, an award-winning provider in interactive video platform solutions, and nablet, a major leading company in video processing technologies, today announced their partnership in providing highly optimized video delivery using nablet mediaEngine.
nablet mediaEngine is a file and live transcoder platform that supports all open standards of broadcast, Production, and streaming formats. It includes the market leading nablet SW codecs, as well as a highly optimized processing engine that can handle many tasks in parallel, just as using AI for image processing, forensic watermark, HDR conversion, container normalization and many more, to reduce latency when dealing with live video processing.
“nablet´s mediaEngine is used by several Tier1 customers in Sports and Entertainment”, says Kanaan Jemili, CEO and Founder of Visaic. “Adding nablet´s video technology to our platform allows us to add further density and functionality within our existing environment and provide more features and more optimized experiences to the services we power.”
Visaic powers the delivery of live and on demand sports and entertainment content globally. The Visaic interactive platform provides brands with the tools they need to build, grow, and activate their audiences with a fully managed cloud service and best in class live streaming experiences. Visaic works with professional leagues, university athletic conferences, and several associations and federations worldwide.
“Visaic has become a trusted provided for Live Sports and Entertainment companies seeking to take advantage of the direct-to-consumer movement”, says Muzaffer Beygirci, CEO and Founder of nablet. “We are excited by the opportunity to work with Visaic and continue enhancing the capabilities of our mediaEngine platform and include it in the Visaic interactive platform.”
About nablet
nablet is a major leading provider of media processing technologies, transcoding, automated metadata creation and MXF technologies which are used widely in entertainment, broadcast, OTT and related industries. Clients include most Tier1 companies and studios worldwide in broadcast, entertainment and sports. Visit www.nablet.com for more information.
