Work/Life Coaching Sessions Available for Education Workforce

Individual Work/Life Coaching sessions are available upon request through StregthenME, Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services program, which offers free stress management and resiliency resources to promote the health and well-being of all Mainers.

These sessions provide access to 1:1 confidential coaching with a licensed mental health counselor to assist with stress and explore wellness options and resiliency. Up to six 50-minute sessions, conducted via Zoom or phone.

To inquire about or schedule a session, please send an email to StrengthenME@northernlight.org or call 1-800-769-9819.