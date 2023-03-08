Attorney Darcy Loveless to offer free divorce consultations to North Texas residents
Denton County Collaborative Divorce professional to host private 30-minute consultationsDENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denton County Collaborative Divorce attorney Darcy Loveless is participating in the second annual Divorce With Respect Week March 6-10. Loveless will be part of a nationwide effort to build awareness of Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity for Denton County residents with questions about divorce to meet with an attorney, divorce coach, mental health professional or financial specialist to learn more about their divorce options at no cost.
“I am thrilled to provide free divorce consultations to North Texas residents during Divorce With Respect Week,” Darcy Loveless said. “I’m a strong proponent of the Collaborative Divorce process as it focuses of communication between spouses and is often less stressful, less legally complex and less expensive for the average family.”
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with lawyers, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft divorce agreements that are based on their individual needs. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker. The Collaborative Divorce process, as advocated for by members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for transforming the way families resolve conflict.
Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free 30-minute consultation with Darcy Loveless or another participating North Texas divorce professional. Potential clients will meet privately with divorce professionals during an informal virtual meeting to discuss their divorce options and learn more about the Collaborative Divorce process.
Darcy Loveless is a North Texas family law attorney who specializes in Collaborative Divorce, divorce litigation, child custody, child support, arbitration and mediation. Darcy is Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization for the practice of Family Law and is a member of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. Loveless and Loveless Attorneys at Law, L.P. is based in Denton, Texas and possesses a longstanding reputation of providing the finest legal representation for its clients. Learn more about Loveless and Loveless Attorneys at Law, L.P. by visiting cmloveless.com.
