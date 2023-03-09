Armen Living announces industry veteran Reb Nicholson as their new National Sales Manager
Nicholson’s role as National Sales Manager will direct and support over 20 reps from all across the country.
With over 35 years of success in the home furnishings industry, Reb Nicolson has a strong work ethic and an exceptional sales and sales management background.
Nicholson, who will report to Lee Honigsfeld, VP of Sales and Marketing, has continued to excel within his roles at Armen Living and originally started out as a sales rep before being promoted to East Coast Sales Manager and now to their National Sales Manager.
Honigsfeld says of Reb Nicholson, “Reb fits in great with the core values we have at Armen Living. We are excited to promote him to National Sales Manager and his vast experience, contacts and connections will help to ensure Armen Living’s continued growth and achievement of new heights.”
With over 35 years of success in the home furnishings industry, Nicholson has a strong work ethic and an exceptional sales and sales management background and has worked with leading brands including Classic Home, The Lane Company, Chromcraft, Stoneville, Magnussen Home, The Powell Company and Designmaster.
Nicholson shares “I am delighted to join the talented management team of Armen Living! Armen Living has been one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry and is poised to continue that growth by offering well-designed, quality contemporary products for indoor and outdoor. I can’t wait to see our customers at Premarket and High Point Market and tour them throughout our expansive IHFC showroom H721.”
Nicholson’s role as National Sales Manager will direct and support over 20 reps from all across the country, as well as travel extensively to see the Top 100 retailers, open new accounts as well as see to expansion of key accounts within their trade and hospitality clientele.
Honigsfeld further shared, “With the success, we saw at the recent Las Vegas Market we have seen a huge uptake in new business from our newest arrivals, and we have opened three times more new accounts with requests for presentations on custom programs from a variety of designer, trade and retail customers.”
Armen Living will be open during Premarket (March 20-21, 2023) and during High Point Market (April 22-26, 2023) in their newly expanded 4,000-square-foot showroom located within the IHFC Building, 7th floor, Hamilton Wing, Space H-721 (201 E Commerce Ave, High Point, NC).
Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living shared "It's exciting to see how much everyone at Las Vegas Market loved the 100's of new introductions we showcased in January and our affordable contemporary designs. We can’t wait to see our customers again and to debut our newest collection during Spring High Point Market in our expanded showroom IHFC, 7th floor, space H721."
About Armen Living
Style leaders in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and expert craftsmanship at fiscally sensible prices. “Each piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary chic lifestyle.”
Celebrating a 40 + year history, Armen Living is the Quintessential Modern-day Furniture Designer and Manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. The result is a uniquely modern and fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics with a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylish modern designs.
Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won’t find anywhere else.
For Armen Living sales representative opportunities please reach out to Lee Honigsfeld, VP of Sales and Marketing: vplee@armenliving.com.
Lee Honigsfeld, VP of Sales
Armen Living
Info@armenliving.com
