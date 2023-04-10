Dr Gregory Dodd Selected as Best for Cosmetic, Implant & Rehabilitative Dentistry

Saratoga Springs Dentist honored by "America's Best Dentists” for 2023
Dr. Gregory P. Dodd, DDS, FAGD named top dentist for Cosmetic, Implant & Rehabilitative Dentistry”
— TodaysBestDentists.com
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregory P. Dodd, DDS, FAGD has been selected for the America's Best Dentists directory & award for 2023. This honor was awarded by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.
Dr. Dodd practices Cosmetic, Reconstructive & Family Dentistry at Saratoga Springs Family Dentistry, 286 Church Street in Saratoga Springs, NY. The practice also has offices in South Glens Falls, Gloversville, Greenwich, Clifton Park, Queensbury and Lake George.
Saratoga Springs Family Dentistry has earned over a Thousand 5-Star Reviews, from extremely satisfied patients.
Dr. Dodd specializes in complex and comprehensive full mouth reconstruction. In all locations, the talented dentists and a dedicated team provide a full range of dental services, including Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, Root Canals, and Laser Dentistry. They also offer Crowns, Bridges, Dentures, Partial Dentures, Invisalign, Periodontal (Gum) Procedures, Extractions, Cleanings, Tooth Whitening and Treatment for TMJ (Jaw Joint) disorders.
Dr. Gregory P. Dodd earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from Columbia University College of Dental Medicine in 2003. He then completed an Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) residency, also at Columbia.
During his 21 years in practice, Dr. Dodd has earned multiple awards and has been featured regularly on TV and in print. He earned the prestigious fellowship status in the “Academy of General Dentistry” and is a “Sustaining Member” in the “Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry”. He is the founding member and President of the Saratoga Springs Spear Dental Study Club. Prior to his dental training, Dr. Dodd was a Senior Scientist for Block Drug Company, where he was honored with the “Technology Excellence Award”. He holds multiple patents for his work there.
Dr. Dodd is well-known for his exceptional care, beautiful aesthetic dentistry and the relaxed experience he provides to each patient. The practice recently celebrated 50 years of service; and the entire team has been involved in charitable events in their community each year.
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations, or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only dentists that satisfy all the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "America's Best Dentists" directory.
