DOWN TO ONE LANE OF TRAVEL

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

NEW HAVEN

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The area of 750 main street in New Haven is experiencing delays/ down to a single lane of travel due to a crash resulting in power line damages.

This incident is expected to last until further notice (several hours). Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

