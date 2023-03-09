2023 Content Marketing Awards Program Call For Entries Now Open

2023 Content Marketing Awards Now Accepting Entries

Content Marketing Institute looking for the best of the best in content marketing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Content Marketing Institute is looking to award the most successful, innovative, and game-changing content marketing projects, campaigns, and marketers in the world. The call for entries is officially open for the prestigious 2023 Content Marketing Awards (CMAs), the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world.

Presented by the Content Marketing Institute, the leaders in content marketing, the CMAs recognize the best content marketing projects, agencies, and marketers in the industry each year. The 2023 CMAs include more than 60 categories honoring all aspects of content marketing from strategy to distribution, from editorial to visual storytelling. Entries are judged by an all-star panel of leading influencers, brand leaders, and experts in content marketing.

“We understand that content marketers pour their heart and soul, and maybe a little sweat and some sleepless nights into the content marketing campaigns and projects they create,” explains Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “That’s why it’s so important to recognize the highly-skilled teams who put in the long hours and the creativity to create award-winning content. We can all learn from and be inspired by highlighting the best content marketing in the world.”

What you need to know to apply:
-Submissions will be accepted online only - but print entrants will be required to mail examples.
-Open to all companies, organizations & institutions that create content marketing, branded or custom content in print or digital form.
-Entries must have been created or expanded in the 2022 calendar year to qualify.
-Supply as much data as possible about the success of your project(s).
-Share your story - provide a narrative about your strategy and process to help judges evaluate your project.

Important Deadlines:
-Early bird deadline - April 16, 2023
-Regular deadline - May 21, 2023
-Final deadline - May 26, 2023

Individual category winners will be announced in July 2023. Those category winners will then be considered for one of the top eight Content Marketing Award prizes including Project of the Year, Agencies of the Year, Content Marketers of the Year, and Branded Content Campaigns of the Year. Those winners will be announced live during a special ceremony at Content Marketing World 2023, September 26-29, in Washington, D.C.

For more information including a list of categories, the rules, FAQs, a list of judges, or to see past winners, visit the Content Marketing Awards website: ContentMarketingAwards.com

About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, ContentTECH Summit, and CMI virtual events. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit www.contentmarketinginstitute.com.

Amanda Subler
Content Marketing Institute
Amanda.Subler@informa.com

