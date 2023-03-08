Real Gourmet Food Announces "Strong as Sturgeon" Campaign Benefiting Razom on International Women's Day

Real Gourmet Food

The campaign champions the strength and resiliency of Ukrainian women.

WELLINGTON, FL, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Gourmet Food, the online luxury gourmet food marketplace, announces the launch of its "Strong as Sturgeon" campaign to honor the strength and resilience of Ukrainian women on International Women's Day. As an immigrant herself, the Foodpreneur and CEO of Real Gourmet Food, Alina Davidov, understands the importance of supporting women facing adversity and looks forward to championing the Ukrainian community through this campaign.

Real Gourmet Food will donate 10% of gross sales from March 2nd through March 10th to Razom, a nonprofit organization that supports civic society in Ukraine. Razom, meaning "together" in Ukrainian, creates spaces where people meet, partner, and work together to unlock the potential of Ukraine. They maintain a relentless focus on the needs on the ground to support Ukraine and on opportunities to amplify voices from Ukraine in conversations in the United States.

​​"Women in Ukraine, especially those in conflict-affected areas, face unique challenges and often lack access to basic necessities like food, shelter, and healthcare," said the Foodpreneur and CEO of Real Gourmet Food, Alina Davidov. "By supporting Razom, we are able to contribute to efforts that provide vital assistance and support to Ukrainian women (and children) in need. Together, we can help create a brighter future for these women and their families."

Razom is responding to the invasion of Ukraine by providing critical humanitarian war relief and recovery to address the most urgent needs as they evolve. They are also helping local Ukrainian volunteer organizations provide immediate humanitarian assistance, including delivering food and medicine, evacuating people, providing shelter, and advocating for Ukraine by educating about policies that strengthen and support Ukraine.

“We are grateful to Real Gourmet Food for their support of Razom and Ukraine,” said Dora Chomiak, CEO, Razom for Ukraine. “Food brings communities together, and this campaign raises awareness of Ukraine and supports Ukrainian women, many of whom are considered the bedrocks of Ukrainian households and kitchens and integral in volunteering to support Ukraine right now.”

As an online luxury brand, single transactions can exceed hundreds of dollars, and Real Gourmet Food hopes that this donation will impact Razom's work significantly. Customers are encouraged to join them in supporting Razom's important work and celebrate the strength and resilience of Ukrainian women this International Women's Day and beyond.

For more information, visit Real Gourmet Food's website at www.realgourmetfood.com or contact the company at info@realgourmetfood.com. To learn more about Razom, please visit www.razomforukraine.org