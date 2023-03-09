Faraday releases the new version of Community, its open-source subscription
EINPresswire.com/ -- Back in 2008 Faraday decided to release its first open-source cybersecurity project. Since then, It is available to the public for free, allowing anyone to collaborate and share code and ideas, which can lead to the development of more secure software.
They think security should be easily customized and adapted to meet the needs of individual users. Since the source code is available, users can modify it as necessary to add new features or improve existing ones. Flexibility and collaboration were two core concepts for Faraday back then, and they still are.
Their project is currently used by thousands of pentesters every month and has over 3.8k stars. Faraday still considers open source an essential part of the technology landscape, so we updated our Community open-source version for pentester to enhance their daily tasks.
These are some of the major changes they are announcing for this release:
Full centralization:
With Faraday, users oversee your cybersecurity efforts, prioritize actions and manage their resources from a single platform.
Elegant integration of scanning tools:
This new version tries to make sense of today's overwhelming number of tools. Faraday’s technology aligns +90 key plugins with your current needs, normalizing and deduplicating vulnerabilities.
Powerful Automation:
Users may save time by automating pivotal steps of Vulnerability Management. Scan, create reports, and schedule pipelines of custom actions, all following their requirements.
Intuitive dashboard:
Faraday’s intuitive dashboard guides teams through vulnerability management with ease. Scan, analyze, automate, tag, and prioritize, each with just a few clicks.
Smart visibility:
Pentesters gain full visibility of their security posture in real-time. Advanced filters, navigation, and analytics help them strategize and focus your work.
Easier teamwork:
Faraday allows you to coordinate efforts by sending tickets to Jira, Gitlab, and ServiceNow directly from their all-in-one platform..
Planning ahead:
Users manage their security team with Faraday planner. They Keep up by communicating with their peers and receiving notifications.
Work as usual, but better:
Faraday gets users' work organized on the run when pentesting with Faraday CLI.
In summary, open source projects provide numerous benefits, including flexibility, security, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing. They have become an important part of the tech industry and will likely continue to play a significant role in driving innovation and progress in the years to come. Faraday invites you to give it a try and help us enhance security.
