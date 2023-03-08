Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 378,823 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 Weekly Update 3-8-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 8, 2023, there have been 26 deaths reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 7,976 deaths attributed to COVID-19. 

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 98-year old female from Harrison County, an 88-year old male from Fayette County, an 88-year old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 90-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Harrison County, a 61-year old female from Putnam County, an 81-year old female from Jefferson County, a 96-year old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Jackson County, an 82-year old male from Jefferson County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 96-year old male from Mason County, an 82-year old female from Raleigh County, an 89-year old female from Wyoming County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Marion County, an 88-year old male from Ohio County, a 62-year old male from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, and an 87-year old male from Boone County.

With the federal public health emergency set to expire on May 11, 2023, DHHR is updating the COVID-19 dashboard metrics to better reflect the current response to the pandemic. As part of this update, COVID-19 dashboard updates will occur weekly on Wednesdays. 

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. 

To learn more about COVID-19, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. ​

You just read:

COVID-19 Weekly Update 3-8-2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more