Corporate Counsel Women of Color Celebrates Women’s History Month by Continuing to Empower Women Around the Globe

Laurie N. Robinson Haden Corporate Counsel Women of Color

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of the 2023 National Women’s History Month theme “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories,” the Corporate Counsel Women of Color is highlighting the accomplishments of their 5,000-member strong organization. The laser-focused group of professionals spans five continents: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Together they are reimagining the legal system and breaking down barriers to entry into the profession.

These trailblazing in-house women attorneys are bringing color and candor to the courtroom. Hailing from more than 900 law firms worldwide, they are changing the legal landscape to represent the people by being more diverse, equitable, and inclusive. News of the CCWC has reached the most hallowed halls of justice and the height of Hollywood’s elite. Over fifteen hundred attendees gather yearly at the Career Strategies Conference, the Law Firm Associates Career Strategies Conference, and the Women of Color Entrepreneurs Conference. These empowerment conferences boast A-list keynote speakers like supermodel Beverly Johnson, boxing icon Laila Ali and beauty mogul of Carol’s Daughter, Lisa Price.

CCWC believes in leaving no woman behind; therefore, this charismatic group, led by visionary Laurie Robinson Haden, created several ways to serve and educate professionals, including:

* Empowering events with educational programming

* Continuing legal and continuing legal education credits

* Job opportunities to help women of color advance in their careers

* A safe space for networking and mentoring

* Career and life strategies to combat and navigate systemic racism and institutional barriers

In 2004, Laurie started the organization with only ten members, but even then, she saw this day when thousands of women would be inspired and empowered to move mountains. Today, her team is finding new ways to improve the legal system while being a safe place for women attorneys to grow and engage. This National Women’s History Month, the CCWC stands tall as they proudly proclaim the accomplishments of female attorneys making a difference in the world.

For more information, contact Corporate Counsel Women of Color at info@ccwomenofcolor.org or www.ccwomenofcolor.org.

