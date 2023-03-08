AUVSI Applauds Passage of Industry-Backed Drone Legislation in Mississippi

Drone Prepared, an AUVSI initiative

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) commended Mississippi legislators for passing and Governor Reeves for signing into law legislation to ensure the state is ready for the future of advanced aviation. The Uncrewed Aircraft Systems' Rights and Authorities Act (Senate Bill 1246) will foster a regulatory environment that enables the burgeoning drone industry without infringing upon existing airspace authorities.

The Mississippi law codifies that ultimate authority over the airspace lies with the Federal Aviation Administration and prevents additional burdensome regulations, creating a secure and cohesive regulatory environment in which commercial drone operations can thrive.

Michael Smitsky, Vice President, Government Affairs at AUVSI, said: “With industry-backed legislation now state law, AUVSI is proud to declare Mississippi ‘Drone Prepared'. Mississippi is at the forefront of states leading the way in preparing for the benefits that the future of uncrewed and autonomous flight will bring to communities.”

During the 2023 state legislative sessions, Drone Prepared has tracked 143 state measures introduced regarding drones or Advanced Air Mobility. Commercial drone operations provide immense public benefits in the localities where they operate by bringing business investments and workforce opportunities. Drone technology is also being leveraged by state agencies to conduct infrastructure inspections and modernize first responder operations.

AUVSI and Drone Prepared partners support proposals which: (1) Promote drone use for public benefit; (2) Recognize the authority of the Federal Aviation Administration over airspace navigation and safety; (3) Leverage existing laws that already address concerns like privacy and trespass; and (4) Promote technology neutrality.

Learn more about Drone Prepared at DronePrepared.org and download the campaign’s legal whitepaper analyzing state airspace law.

###

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems, autonomy and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.