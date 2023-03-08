Construction to start March 13 on U.S. 71 in the Iowa Lakes Region

Posted on: March 08, 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – March 8, 2023 – If you are driving on U.S. 71 in the Iowa Lakes Region (Arnolds Park and Okoboji) this spring you may notice some construction work. The first phase is expected to begin on March 13 from Okoboji Grove Road in Okoboji through Okoboji View Avenue in Okoboji. There will be daytime lane closures in the first week of this phase.

Starting March 20, traffic will be routed to a detour that uses Iowa 9 and Iowa 86. Weather permitting, this work should wrap up on May 25.

You can find out more about this project on the Lakes U.S. 71 Construction website.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For questions, contact Dakin Schultz at Dakin.schultz@iowadot.us or 712-274-5837