TCP Honored as a 2023 SugarCRM Partner Award Winner

Miami-based consultancy earns two prestigious Global awards

MIAMI, FL, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology Coast Partners (TCP), a Miami-based consulting firm representing multiple enterprise business solutions, today announced it has been named a winner of two SugarCRM 2023 Partner Awards.

Each year, Sugar spotlights the outstanding efforts, contributions and results from its partner community serving Sugar customers worldwide. Award winners are chosen based on partner performance, customer outcomes and commitment to Sugar’s product and service standards.

TCP represents the best in class business software solutions available in the market to their clients in Latin America and the world.The firm was recognized as the Global Partner Marketing Leader of the Year and the Global Distributor of the Year at Sugar CRM Awards in Atlanta during their annual user conference in February.

“We are extremely honored to receive the global recognition from SugarCRM especially in an ecosystem that includes CRM, Marketing and Customer experience experts from all over the world. The team at TCP remains committed to push the envelope to achieve the highest performance as a regional distributor for Latin America supported by a world class digital marketing operation,” said Ivan Rebolledo, TCP’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“We congratulate each of our partner award winners for their incredible achievements in serving Sugar customers worldwide and for their shared commitment to make the hard things easier for sales, marketing, and service professionals,” said Clint Oram, SugarCRM Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder. “They are distinguished for providing valuable expertise in leveraging the Sugar platform to meet unique customer needs, driving innovation and accelerating business growth.”

About Technology Coast Partners

Technology Coast Partners (TCP) is a Miami-based technology firm that accelerates digital transformation for mid-size and large manufacturing and distribution companies. We represent the best software solutions available in the market to our clients in Latin America and the world not only by integrating software but by assembling a portfolio we sell, implement and support. TCP also serves as an authorized value-added reseller, leveraging their strong ecosystem in the region, as well as the depth of our expertise to ensure high customer satisfaction and commercial success for our partners’ products. For more information, visit www.tcpmiami.com

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier. Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR. For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

