Recruiting for Good Launches Luxury Travel Reward for Women Who Love Tuscany
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to fund kid programs and earn $5000 Luxury Travel Reward for Tuscany #recruitingforgood #tuscany www.escapetocelebrate.com
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to fund kid programs and earn $5000 Luxury Travel Reward for Tuscany #recruitingforgood #tuscany www.escapetocelebrate.com
R4Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to fund girl program and rewards referrals with $5000 Escape to Celebrate Tuscany Travel.
Love to Escape and Celebrate Tuscany, Participate Today!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a forward-thinking staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund Gigs for Girls and Kids Design Tomorrow; work programs preparing kids for life.
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good launches luxury travel reward; Escape to Celebrate Tuscany.
Women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program and help fund kid programs; earn $5000 Luxury Travel Reward for Tuscany trips.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to support kids in life and luxury travel; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn The Sweetest Rewards."
About
Recruiting for Good created The Inner Beauty Club for Girls in LA who love creative writing, reading books, and shopping. The purpose of the club is to create and reward fulfilling experiences thru community parties. At the parties girls will learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them for life. www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com.
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support kids mentorship programs and luxury shopping? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Kids Design Tomorrow, and Earn The World's Best Luxury Shopping+Travel Destinations (Including; experiences NY and Paris Sweet Fashion Week), Escape to Tuscany and More. To learn more visit www.LoveLuxuryExclusively.com
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram