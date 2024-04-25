Love to Dine for Good Help Fund Causes and Travel to The Sweetest Destinations

1st 5 people to successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program and help fund a cause; enter sweet drawing to win a trip for two to Tuscany! 1 in 5 chance to see the world for good www.LovetoDineforGood.com Have a restaurant in LA, love to support local causes and reward your customers dining gift cards for your establishment join the club! We're using Recruiting for Good to do both www.LovetoDineforGood.com When 10 people successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program and help fund a cause; they will enter a sweet drawing to win a trip for 4 to Barcelona! Travel to party and see the world for good www.LovetoDineforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals and is rewarding referrals with sweet donations, dining gift cards and travel drawings to see the world.

Recruiting for Good makes fundraising rewarding. We appreciate participation by improving the quality of your life!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest 1 for 1 solution to help fund causes and reward dining; love to dine for good According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "We appreciate your participation in our referral program to help fund causes; by rewarding fine dining and sweet trips to improve the quality of your life!"First 5 people to successfully help Recruiting for Good fund causes; enter exclusive drawing for sweet 2025 Tuscany Trip for Two. Drawing will occur in December 2024.The following 10 people who successfully participate in referral program; enter exclusive drawing for sweet 2025 Barcelona Trip for Four People . Drawing will occur in December 2024.Carlos Cymerman adds, "In the past, we have rewarded sweet trips to The Superbowl, The Caribbean, and Fashion Week in NYC!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund causes you love (nonprofits, social projects, and women led start-ups); and earn generous shopping gift cards to shop online or brick/mortar shops you love. To learn more visit www.LovetoShopforGood.com "First 5 people to successfully help Recruiting for Good fund causes, before August 1st; enter exclusive drawing for sweet 2025 Tuscany Trip for Two. Drawing will occur in December 2024. The following 10 people who successfully participate enter trip to Barcelona for Four People!"

Love to fund and sponsor dance school scholarships, hope this video inspires you!