Love to Support Causes and Shop for Good R4G Launch Sweet Solution Made for You
Love to Support Causes and Shop for Good; participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to help fund donations for your nonprofit and generous shopping gift cards www.LovetoShopforGood.com Made Just for You!
Recruiting for Good (R4G) helps companies find professionals, generates proceeds for causes; and is rewarding referrals with donations and shopping gift cards.
Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest 1 for 1 solution to help fund causes and reward shopping; love to shop for good.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good, "Participate in our referral program to help fund your favorite causes, social projects; and even women led start-ups on crowdfunding sites!"
Love to Shop in Paris
First 10 people to successfully help Recruiting for Good fund causes; enter exclusive drawing for sweet 2025 Paris Shopping Trip for Two. Drawing will occur in December 2024.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "In the past, we have rewarded sweet trips to The Superbowl, The Caribbean, and Fashion Week in NYC!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund causes you love (nonprofits, social projects, and women led start-ups); and earn generous shopping gift cards to shop online or brick/mortar shops you love. To learn more visit www.LovetoShopforGood.com
"First 10 people to successfully help Recruiting for Good fund causes; enter exclusive drawing for sweet 2025 Paris Shopping Trip for Two. Drawing will occur in December 2024. Trip includes round-trip airfare from US to Paris, and 5 Night stay at Hôtel Madame Rêve."
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Love to Shop for Good...The Reward Made Just for You!