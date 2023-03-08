UNiDAYS Launches Annual ‘Student Woman of the Year 2023’ Competition with $10,000 Prize Fund

The competition spotlights the incredible work students women are doing within their community, and beyond, to break down barriers and tackle diversity.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNiDAYS has launched its annual Student Woman of the Year competition in celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD) on the 8th March.Now in its fifth year, the competition is open to students who identify as women, rewarding entrepreneurial initiatives and impactful projects from the student body. The competition seeks to spotlight young leaders who are doing inspiring work within their community, and beyond, and will celebrate their inspiring stories.1 in 5 UNiDAYS student members say they currently have a side hustle, and UNiDAYS wants to support these passion projects and empower those who are overcoming stereotypes and redefining what it means to be an entrepreneur. The winner of the competition will be awarded a £10,000 prize fund to help further their mission, with an additional $1,000 awarded to each of the first two runners up.Nominations are open from 8th to 31st of March. Applicants for the competition are encouraged to share how they are breaking down boundaries and embracing diversity in their work. The focus for IWD this year is #EmbraceEquity, pushing us to recognise different people’s circumstances and needs, and how different resources and opportunities need to be allocated to reach an equal outcome.To enter, UNiDAYS student members* simply need to post a 60-second video sharing how they have been breaking boundaries with their work, and how they would effectively put the $10,000 cash prize to good use.A specially selected panel of external judges will choose the winner and shortlisted runners up. This year’s panel includes Yanti Peng, last year’s winner, Desirèe Henry, Olympic Bronze Medalist and a World Youth World Champion and Phoebe Schecter, Britain's first female NFL coach and broadcaster with Sky Sports and talkSPORT. Students will be judged based on the explanation of their ideas, how their project is breaking boundaries and embracing diversity and the overall content and creativity of their video entry.Pretty Munro, Global Marketing Director, UNiDAYS, says: “Being the most entrepreneurial generation yet, this competition aims to encourage and inspire further progress for those who are taking the initiative to make an impact, giving them the self-belief that they can turn their dreams into a reality. Although this competition won’t solve the problem of the underrepresentation of women, we believe small acts can make a big difference in creating a level playing field.”For further information on UNiDAYS, visit www.myunidays.com