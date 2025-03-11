GlobalLogic Launches VelocityAI to Harness the Power of AI, Digital, and Human Expertise

VelocityAI combines advanced AI technologies with human expertise, helping businesses rapidly develop AI-driven products, streamline operations, and make faster, smarter decisions.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, today announced VelocityAI, a comprehensive suite of AI-powered service offerings designed to take organizations from ideas to impact and beyond, unlocking tangible business value. VelocityAI helps enterprises accelerate product development, improve operations, and enhance customer experiences by integrating AI, digital, and human expertise.Despite AI’s promise, most organizations struggle to deploy and scale it effectively. A 2024 BCG report shows that only 26% of companies using AI can go beyond pilot projects to deliver real business value. VelocityAI addresses this gap with a flexible, scalable, and secure approach tailored to each company's needs.VelocityAI is structured around a comprehensive suite of AI-powered service offerings:AI-powered SDLC (IPSecure, End to End, Flexible): This offering helps development teams and enterprises securely integrate AI across the software lifecycle—from requirements through design, development & testing to deployment—boosting productivity and maintaining IP protection. Leveraging cutting-edge GenAI tools and GlobalLogic’s expert developers, this service offering provides a flexible approach to enhance productivity and quality, through a continuum of human and AI-powered services that optimize development to build and scale AI-powered products. VelocityAI safeguards intellectual property by seamlessly integrating with data environments, architecture, and standards providing cost-efficient, IP-secured capabilities tailored to an organization’s technical, financial, and regulatory needs.Intelligence Engineering (Reliable, Responsible, Reusable): Leverages AI to monetize data across products, services, and operations. By harnessing the intersecting power of Digital, AI, and human-centered design, businesses can develop AI-powered products and experiences tailored to their customers while optimizing processes for greater efficiency and agility. To help businesses deploy enterprise-grade AI and GenAI, GlobalLogic designed a Platform-of-Platforms architecture to address the critical challenges every business must overcome including data privacy and security requirements, preventing intellectual property (IP) leakage, and managing legal risks. The Platform-of-Platforms architecture also integrates best-of-breed models, algorithms, and solutions in the cloud or on-premises. By keeping responsibility, reliability, and reusability at the core, businesses can ensure that AI-driven decisions are accurate, secure, and scalable. Intelligence is embedded into every feature, with built-in safeguards against drift and security risks. Reusable components and scalable architectures further enhance efficiency, enabling businesses to confidently drive innovation."VelocityAI isn't just about augmenting software development with AI; it's about enabling any company to become an Intelligent Enterprise, delivering faster innovation and transformative business outcomes across all areas of operations (Sales & Marketing, Legal, HR, Customer Support…)," said Sumit Sood, COO and Head of Engineering, GlobalLogic. "We help our clients accelerate their journey to enterprise-grade AI, at any point along the services continuum from fully human-powered to AI-powered. VelocityAI empowers teams across the entire organization to unlock the true potential of AI for their business, to optimize development, build and scale, achieve strategic advantages, and propel forward faster ."GlobalLogic’s 1,500 AI experts and 8,500 data engineers, leverage experience from 500+ successful product engineering engagements and 20+ solution accelerators to harness data and models that drive impactful business outcomes, infusing intelligence into products, and services, and achieve operational excellence.Unlike fragmented AI solutions, GlobalLogic VelocityAI provides an end-to-end framework that balances flexibility, security, and compliance, ensuring organizations can move beyond proof of concepts and confidently deploy at scale enterprise grade-AI. Achieved outcomes include:● 30% increase in overall productivity. By automating repetitive tasks such as technical documents, unit testing, test case creation, and more, and enhancing decision-making through AI, teams can accomplish more in less time.● 25% reduction in time-to-market. Accelerated delivery timelines enable enterprises to capture market opportunities faster and respond swiftly to customer demands.● 20% lower operational costs. Automated testing, streamlined DevOps, and reduced maintenance costs mean more resources to invest in innovation.GlobalLogic clients across various industries are already realizing these benefits at scale. These are just a few examples of how VelocityAI is empowering businesses to achieve tangible results:● In the software sector, a leader in accounting and auditing solutions utilized VelocityAI Intelligence Engineering to launch a state-of-the-art AI-powered digital assistant, delivering innovation at speed while maintaining an unwavering commitment to data security and trust.● A global healthcare organization automated patient data extraction, optimized workflows, and generated real-time insights, reducing report view times by 30% and improving critical case response times by 25%.● A software client, leveraging GlobalLogic’s AI-powered SDLC, achieved a 40% increase in modernization productivity while enhancing stability.● A major energy company enhanced its development efficiency by 20% and unit test coverage by 50%.With over a decade of experience in AI, GlobalLogic offers a unique combination of design, data, and engineering expertise to power the intelligent enterprise. The company was recently recognized as a Leader in ISG's first Generative AI Services report, recognizing our ability to empower businesses to harness the transformative power of generative AI (GenAI) to design, build, and improve intelligent products, platforms, and services to reshape industries and improve people’s day-to-day lives.To learn more about GlobalLogic VelocityAI, visit www.globallogic.com/VelocityAI About GlobalLogicGlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company, is a trusted digital engineering partner to the world’s largest and most forward-thinking companies. Since 2000, we’ve been at the forefront of the digital revolution – helping create some of the most innovative and widely used digital products and experiences. Today we continue to collaborate with clients in transforming businesses and redefining industries through intelligent products, platforms, and services.

