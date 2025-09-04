Starcircle's Supernova 2025 brings 'Hiring at the Movies' to Cork

Ireland’s best-known casting directors, Maureen Hughes and Louise Kiely, unpack the craft of spotting potential Starcircle's Supernova 2025: Hiring at the Movies at The Cameo Cinema, The Montenotte Hotel, Cork.

“Linking hiring to the world of film makes it simple; great outcomes start with a strong vision, a bold brief, and the imagination to see talent others miss.” — James Galvin, CEO at Starcircle

CORK, IRELAND, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world of scarce talent and shifting work, one conference dares to reimagine how we cast our teams. On Friday, 5 September 2025, Starcircle , the hiring platform that helps companies solve hiring challenges with AI and on-demand expertise, premieres Supernova 2025: Hiring at the Movies at The Cameo Cinema, The Montenotte Hotel, Cork.The latest SOLAS survey revealed 47% of hard-to-fill roles were rated “very” or “too” difficult, and 64% required salary increases to seal the deal. Inspired by these real events, Supernova is flipping the script, taking hiring teams from today’s recruiting horror story to a rom-com where they fall back in love with talent acquisition.Under the theme “Hiring at the Movies,” Supernova 2025 connects the craft of film casting with the future of talent acquisition. Professionals from Eli Lilly, Workhuman, OpenText and many others, will gather to discuss what’s next for hiring and the nature of work, along with real steps leaders can take now.The star-studded line-up includes two of Ireland’s best-known casting directors, Maureen Hughes and Louise Kiely. They will unpack the craft of spotting potential, building chemistry, and making brave choices, all critical skills for any hiring team.They’re joined by keynote speaker Kevin Wheeler, whose vision of a tech-powered future may sound stranger than fiction, but is quickly becoming a reality.The machines haven’t taken over just yet though, as Larry Kelly explores the power of human imagination at work and why creativity is a decisive advantage in an AI-shaped future.“Supernova is where we zoom out to see what’s coming and zoom in on what to do on Monday,” said James Galvin, CEO at Starcircle. “Linking hiring to the world of film makes it simple; great outcomes start with a strong vision, a bold brief, and the imagination to see talent others miss.”Galvin continues, “Supernova blends big-picture thinking with practical guidance. Since our first conference in 2022, we’ve brought together leading experts from around the world to share their playbooks and help organisations navigate the ever-changing landscape. This year promises to be our best event yet, and you won't find a talent event like this anywhere else in the world.”Supernova is invite-only. For more information and to register your interest, visit here or contact events@starcircle.com

