GlobalLogic named a leader in Generative AI Services by ISG Provider Lens™

Company’s expertise in strategic design, complex engineering, and vertical industries recognized for delivering enterprise-grade GenAI solutions

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company, has been named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Generative AI Services Report 2024 by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. This recognition underscores GlobalLogic’s ability to empower businesses to harness the transformative power of generative AI (GenAI) to design, build, and improve intelligent products, platforms, and services to reshape industries and improve people’s day-to-day lives.The ISG report highlights the rapid expansion of the GenAI market and the urgent need for enterprises to invest in these technologies to maintain a competitive edge. GlobalLogic is uniquely positioned to help businesses navigate this rapidly evolving landscape, leveraging its deep experience and expertise at the intersection of data, design, and engineering. The first-of-its-kind ‘Platform-of-Platforms’ architecture, developed by GlobalLogic, enables the seamless deployment of enterprise-grade AI technologies across diverse industries.GlobalLogic was recognized as a Leader in two key areas:Strategy and Consulting ServicesGlobalLogic's comprehensive consulting services guide businesses through every stage of GenAI implementation, taking a problem-first approach to identify and prioritize high-impact, feasible use cases and sequence them into an agile, iterative AI roadmap. The company's Responsible AI Framework emphasizes security, transparency, and accountability throughout the AI journey.“The Platform-of-Platforms architecture and robust GenAI frameworks, developed by GlobalLogic, deliver high-quality, adaptable AI solutions. Its extensive domain expertise and holistic service offerings enable it to address diverse client needs effectively,” said Gowtham Sampath, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst at ISG.Development and Deployment ServicesGlobalLogic's end-to-end GenAI expertise, including strong Data and LLM Training capabilities, domain and industry solutions, combined with the robust "Platform-of-Platforms” architecture, developed by GlobalLogic, enables seamless integration of leading AI models and algorithms across cloud and on-premises environments. This ensures businesses can adopt cutting-edge AI while maintaining critical security and governance.“GlobalLogic empowers enterprises with tailored AI and GenAI solutions, offered through a responsible AI framework and strategic partnerships with hyperscalers, delivering a flexible, cloud-agnostic platform to enable clients to scale AI innovations securely,” said Sampath."This recognition validates our commitment to empowering businesses with tailored GenAI solutions," said Yuriy Yuzifovich, Chief Technology Officer of AI at GlobalLogic. "We're helping companies integrate intelligence into their products, platforms, and systems, driving innovation and operational efficiency.” Click here to learn more about GlobalLogic’s Generative AI capabilities and access the report.ABOUT GLOBALLOGICGlobalLogic ( www.globallogic.com ) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise—we help our clients imagine what’s possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.