Entrepreneur Erwin Jager wants to build sustainable facility for end-of-life ships with Wreckdock yard

About

Wreckdock Group is an innovative offshore recycling company that completely dismantles seagoing vessels. Wreckdock collects, processes and recycles all released materials and resells them to international market parties. The Group includes the trade and supply of steel products, financial buying and selling operations and international trade in ferrous and non-ferrous metals and oil. Wreckdock Vessel Recycling is continuously working on finding new sustainable partnerships. Finding new sustainable innovations for recycling and reusing waste from ship dismantling is always a priority. Wreckdock specializes in the dismantling and recycling of seagoing vessels between 350 meters and 500 meters in length. Wreckdock Vessel Recycling focuses on circular demolition, attempting to reuse the larger amount of demolition waste from the decommissioning project or convert it into raw material so that it can be traded to accredited customers.