Entrepreneur Erwin Jager wants to build sustainable facility for end-of-life ships with Wreckdock yard
EINPresswire.com/ -- Completely in line with the ambition of the fast growth in the Middle East according to founder Erwin Jager a boyhood dream comes true. Jager wants to create a sustainable facility for end-of-life ships with his vessel recycling company Wreckdock.
"We are currently in the process of selecting the building land with the best location and the best geological characteristics for the realization of the dry docks. We expect this to take some time as several parties are involved in this preliminary phase. As soon as we have completed this preliminary phase and the purchase of the building land has been completed, we will immediately start with the development phase and the new construction. In addition to building 4 dry docks, various warehouses are being developed for the dismantling and recycling of released elements, a medical service and a labor compound will be built where employees can live and work based on humane regulations. The development will be financed by a consortium of financial partners."
Based on the construction of four drydocks from 350 meter to 500 meter long with eight quays where the team can use heavy-duty cranes, magnets, and other machinery tools, it can dismantle the end-of-life vessel within two weeks. During the process, Wreckdock follows strict rules and regulations to recycle all the raw materials and to trade them to the company's suppliers for a new life. The facility will be following Industrial requirements such as BIMCO Recyclecon, The Hong Kong Convention, and the EU's Ship Recycling Regulation.
Every incoming vessel starts with a vessel recycling project plan which includes a ship recycling facility plan where its team of experts details the recycling for every vessel, including the inventory report of hazardous materials.
Wreckdock Vessel Recycling focuses on circular demolition, attempting to reuse the larger amount of demolition waste from the decommissioning project or convert it into raw material so that it can be traded to accredited customers. After every vessel, the team recycles a full and final recycling report, and a vessel recycling certificate will be administrated.
Through responsible waste management programs, Wreckdock Vessel Recycling can protect the environment from the pollution of oil, gasoline, and other chemical and unfriendly ecologic materials with a risk to the environment and stop the unresponsible dismantling and recycling of end-of-life vessels on beaches in Asia.
All the oceans in the world are connected, and by using the beach and the ocean for dismantling vessels, the results for the Eco life are extremely negative.
Wreckdock collects, processes, and recycles all released materials and resells them to international market parties. The firm includes the global trade and supply of steel products,
Media Desk
"We are currently in the process of selecting the building land with the best location and the best geological characteristics for the realization of the dry docks. We expect this to take some time as several parties are involved in this preliminary phase. As soon as we have completed this preliminary phase and the purchase of the building land has been completed, we will immediately start with the development phase and the new construction. In addition to building 4 dry docks, various warehouses are being developed for the dismantling and recycling of released elements, a medical service and a labor compound will be built where employees can live and work based on humane regulations. The development will be financed by a consortium of financial partners."
Based on the construction of four drydocks from 350 meter to 500 meter long with eight quays where the team can use heavy-duty cranes, magnets, and other machinery tools, it can dismantle the end-of-life vessel within two weeks. During the process, Wreckdock follows strict rules and regulations to recycle all the raw materials and to trade them to the company's suppliers for a new life. The facility will be following Industrial requirements such as BIMCO Recyclecon, The Hong Kong Convention, and the EU's Ship Recycling Regulation.
Every incoming vessel starts with a vessel recycling project plan which includes a ship recycling facility plan where its team of experts details the recycling for every vessel, including the inventory report of hazardous materials.
Wreckdock Vessel Recycling focuses on circular demolition, attempting to reuse the larger amount of demolition waste from the decommissioning project or convert it into raw material so that it can be traded to accredited customers. After every vessel, the team recycles a full and final recycling report, and a vessel recycling certificate will be administrated.
Through responsible waste management programs, Wreckdock Vessel Recycling can protect the environment from the pollution of oil, gasoline, and other chemical and unfriendly ecologic materials with a risk to the environment and stop the unresponsible dismantling and recycling of end-of-life vessels on beaches in Asia.
All the oceans in the world are connected, and by using the beach and the ocean for dismantling vessels, the results for the Eco life are extremely negative.
Wreckdock collects, processes, and recycles all released materials and resells them to international market parties. The firm includes the global trade and supply of steel products,
Media Desk
Wreckdock Vessel Recycling
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Wreckdock Vessel Recycling